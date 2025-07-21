Maui News

38 Maui County students receive scholarships from Realtors Association of Maui Community Foundation

July 21, 2025, 11:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Realtors Association of Maui Presidential Scholarship recipients are congratulated last week at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. PC: RAM

The Realtors Association of Maui Community Foundation has awarded scholarships to 38 outstanding students from Maui County through its 2025 Presidential Scholarship program.

The recipients, who include graduating high school seniors and students already enrolled in college or trade school, were recognized at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on July 18 during an awards luncheon celebrating their academic achievements, community involvement and aspirations for higher education.

“This year’s scholarship recipients are an inspiring reflection of the talent, perseverance, and promise found across Maui County,” said RAM President Lynette Pendergast. “It’s a privilege for our foundation to stand alongside them on their educational journeys, made possible by the collective support of REALTORS®, affiliates, and neighbors who genuinely care about our community’s future.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Since its inception in 1989, the foundation’s Presidential Scholarship program has provided more than $982,000 in financial support to nearly 1,000 Maui County students pursuing their educational goals.

One scholarship was awarded in honor of the late Allen Constantino, a beloved Realtor and member of the Keller Williams Realty Maui ʻohana who lost his life in the August 2023 Lahaina wildfires while trying to save his mother. The Allen Constantino Memorial Scholarship, first awarded in 2024, was created through a community fundraising effort led by Keller Williams Realty Maui and supported by donors who wanted to honor Allen’s legacy. It recognizes recipients who demonstrate academic excellence, strong extracurricular involvement and the personal drive that embodies Allen’s spirit and legacy.

This year’s award, presented to the highest-scoring applicant in the 2025 pool, was given to Kamakanoweo Kekauoha-Schultz. “Allen’s courage and love for his family and community continue to inspire all of us at Keller Williams,” said Keone Ball, principal broker at Keller Williams Realty Maui. “Through this scholarship, we hope to carry forward his spirit of giving and support the next generation of Maui’s leaders.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The 2025 RAMCF Presidential Scholarship recipients are:

Cadence AkoVincent Moore
Mekayla BandyJoshua Mori
Sadie-Lyn BarbosaKhai Mullen
Sophia BunchKaysa Ong
Rose Marie CockettKyra Ong
Sarah FahnestockIsabelle Perchard
Makena Fleury-DevorLilinoe Quitazol
Bianca HauggSienna Jolie Racoma
Kiana HauggChelsea Kalei Ramos
Makena HeustisChristopher Salem
Ginger HillGinger Sconfienza
Kailani IbanezKai Shively
Lia KagehiroCaroline Sloper
Kalia KanetaEmily Sloper
Kamakanoweo Kekauoha-SchultzTaika Swearingen
Avery KirkhamSophia Topinio
Kaitlin KitagawaIkaika Wright
Kaydence LilioRubyVal Ybarra
Kaylee MiyamotoZoe Zane
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The application period for the next Presidential Scholarship reopens in December.

For more information about the Realtors Association, call 808-873-8585 or visit https://www.ramaui.com/

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments