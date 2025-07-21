38 Maui County students receive scholarships from Realtors Association of Maui Community Foundation

Realtors Association of Maui Presidential Scholarship recipients are congratulated last week at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. PC: RAM

The Realtors Association of Maui Community Foundation has awarded scholarships to 38 outstanding students from Maui County through its 2025 Presidential Scholarship program.

The recipients, who include graduating high school seniors and students already enrolled in college or trade school, were recognized at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on July 18 during an awards luncheon celebrating their academic achievements, community involvement and aspirations for higher education.

“This year’s scholarship recipients are an inspiring reflection of the talent, perseverance, and promise found across Maui County,” said RAM President Lynette Pendergast. “It’s a privilege for our foundation to stand alongside them on their educational journeys, made possible by the collective support of REALTORS®, affiliates, and neighbors who genuinely care about our community’s future.”

Since its inception in 1989, the foundation’s Presidential Scholarship program has provided more than $982,000 in financial support to nearly 1,000 Maui County students pursuing their educational goals.

One scholarship was awarded in honor of the late Allen Constantino, a beloved Realtor and member of the Keller Williams Realty Maui ʻohana who lost his life in the August 2023 Lahaina wildfires while trying to save his mother. The Allen Constantino Memorial Scholarship, first awarded in 2024, was created through a community fundraising effort led by Keller Williams Realty Maui and supported by donors who wanted to honor Allen’s legacy. It recognizes recipients who demonstrate academic excellence, strong extracurricular involvement and the personal drive that embodies Allen’s spirit and legacy.

This year’s award, presented to the highest-scoring applicant in the 2025 pool, was given to Kamakanoweo Kekauoha-Schultz. “Allen’s courage and love for his family and community continue to inspire all of us at Keller Williams,” said Keone Ball, principal broker at Keller Williams Realty Maui. “Through this scholarship, we hope to carry forward his spirit of giving and support the next generation of Maui’s leaders.”

The 2025 RAMCF Presidential Scholarship recipients are:

Cadence Ako Vincent Moore Mekayla Bandy Joshua Mori Sadie-Lyn Barbosa Khai Mullen Sophia Bunch Kaysa Ong Rose Marie Cockett Kyra Ong Sarah Fahnestock Isabelle Perchard Makena Fleury-Devor Lilinoe Quitazol Bianca Haugg Sienna Jolie Racoma Kiana Haugg Chelsea Kalei Ramos Makena Heustis Christopher Salem Ginger Hill Ginger Sconfienza Kailani Ibanez Kai Shively Lia Kagehiro Caroline Sloper Kalia Kaneta Emily Sloper Kamakanoweo Kekauoha-Schultz Taika Swearingen Avery Kirkham Sophia Topinio Kaitlin Kitagawa Ikaika Wright Kaydence Lilio RubyVal Ybarra Kaylee Miyamoto Zoe Zane

The application period for the next Presidential Scholarship reopens in December.

For more information about the Realtors Association, call 808-873-8585 or visit https://www.ramaui.com/