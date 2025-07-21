Adaptations Dance Theater announces 7th Annual ‘Bring it Home’ performance weekend

Bring it Home is Adaptations Dance Theater’s annual contemporary dance concert performance

Adaptations Dance Theater announces the return of its annual summer performance, “Bring it Home,” celebrating its seventh season with a weekend of contemporary dance at the historic ʻĪao Theater, Aug. 15–17, 2025.

“Bring it Home” 2025 will feature world premieres by choreographers Hallie Hunt, Charlotte Griffin, and Emily McKeon, performed by a cast of accomplished Maui-based and guest dance artists. The program offers audiences a dynamic range of movement, storytelling, and bold artistic vision—showcasing the depth of local talent while connecting Maui’s creative community to national voices in dance.

“This year’s choreographers each bring a distinct perspective rooted in exploration, collaboration, and a deep commitment to their craft,” says ADT Artistic Director Hallie Hunt. “We’re thrilled to offer Maui audiences a weekend of original work that honors both individual expression and collective artistry.”

In the spirit of inclusivity, Adaptations Dance Theater is once again partnering with the Wave of Harmony Foundation to provide 50 complimentary tickets for keiki, kūpuna, and those experiencing financial barriers. These tickets are available online by selecting the “Keiki/Kūpuna – Provided with Aloha by the Wave of Harmony Foundation” ticket option, or can be requested at the box office.

Tickets are $35 for general admission and $25 for students and seniors, and are available online at www.mauionstage.com

This performance is made possible with generous support from the County of Maui Office of Economic Development, Maui Oil Company, the Wave of Harmony Foundation, and the ADT Giving ʻOhana.

“Bring it Home” continues to be the only annual contemporary dance concert on Maui that centers professional dance artists living and working in Hawaiʻi, while building bridges with guest collaborators from beyond the islands.