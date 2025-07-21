Amala Place, Kanahā Park maintenance and cleanup completed, area reopened



















Amala and Kaʻa streets, along with Kanahā Beach Park in Kahului, reopened to the public Saturday morning, July 19, 2025 following a two-day cleanup and maintenance effort by County crews.

“The County remains committed to ensuring that public lands are safe, accessible and well-maintained for the entire community, while continuing to expand support for individuals experiencing houselessness,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “We recognize that cleanup efforts at Amala Place and Kanahā Beach Park on Thursday and Friday may be especially difficult — not only for those directly impacted, but also for the many individuals doing this challenging and compassionate work. We’re deeply grateful to the service providers and advocates who have work tirelessly in recent weeks to offer aloha, support and a pathway forward for our unsheltered community members.”

The County of Maui reports it has been working with nongovernment housing and human services agencies for more than a month to notify the public and those illegally camping at Amala and Kanahā that cleanup and maintenance due to health and safety hazards would occur July 17-18.

Amala Place cleanup / maintenance. PC: County of Maui (July 17-18, 2025)

Of the 46 people living in makeshift homes in the area, 23 people received shelter (21 at Ka Hale A Ke Ola and two at permanent housing); two accepted treatment services from Aloha House and Mana Recovery Center; and others left on their own accord as of Thursday, July 17. Approximately eight individuals remaining Thursday morning voluntarily left by 8 a.m., shortly before work began, according to County of Maui officials. There were no arrests tied to the closure July 17-18, according to Maui Police Department.

The Hawaiʻi Journalism Initiative reports that protesters against the sweep — a term the county won’t use but residents say describes what is happening — gathered in front of the county building on Monday and Wednesday and along Amala Place on Thursday.

Amala Place cleanup / maintenance. PC: County of Maui (July 17-18, 2025)

The County cleanup and maintenance of Amala and Kanahā areas resulted in the following:

16 towed and stored vehicles

Two truckloads of belongings stored

10 truckloads (13 tons) of trash removed

Trimmed brush and overgrowth along Kanahā Beach Park, Amala Place and Kaʻa Street

Repainting restrooms and covering graffiti in Kanahā Beach Park and surrounding areas

Amala Place cleanup / maintenance. PC: County of Maui (July 17-18, 2025)

“The combined efforts of various dedicated service providers and community agencies made a tremendous difference,” County of Maui Director of Public Affairs Mahina Martin said. “Teams from Family Life Center, the Salvation Army, Maui Rapid Response and Maui Medics Hui were actively helping for several weeks. Their work, in addition to the efforts of many, such as Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center, Maui Mental Health Kōkua, Hunaman and Aloha House, ensured that anyone unsheltered in the area could receive help and support if desired. With heavy equipment and crews conducting work, it was important that individuals were not in harm’s way. County teams and numerous community organizations were able to help meet the needs of vulnerable residents through their concerted efforts and care.”

The County of Maui reports that Amala and Kanahā health and safety hazards from Jan. 1-May 15, 2025, included the following:

911 was dialed 159 times in the area.

49 incidents were documented, and seven arrests were made.

Six incident reports were filed by County Department of Environmental Management at its Kahului wastewater treatment plant through July 6, 2025, including break-ins, destruction of property, obstructions blocking the entrance, brushfires, drug use, etc.

State Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) reported numerous incidents of property damage, trespassing and environmental contamination of the fenced wildlife sanctuary bordering the south side of the road. DLNR also documented vulnerable nēnē killed by loose dogs.

MPD has received calls from drivers recounting near-misses of people on or near the roadways, resulting in unsafe roadway conditions for pedestrians and vehicles.

Work crews encountered unsanitary conditions including rat infestations, feces and maggots.

To assist anyone with personal belongings, including vehicles, in the area needing temporary storage, the County paid for 30 days of secured storage and hired a contractor to collect, wrap and securely store items. To receive information on storage, call 808-318-0370.