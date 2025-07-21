Mayor Bissen announces return of Maui County Fair with rides this October

97th Maui Fair, opening day. (10.3.19) Photo by Wendy Osher.

Mayor Richard Bissen today announced that the Maui County Fair, along with E.K. Fernandez rides, is officially returning to Wailuku from Oct. 2-5, 2025, adding that the County of Maui is sponsoring the comeback.

The 98th Maui County Fair is now being supported by the County of Maui and will be held at War Memorial Special Events Complex. The fair did not continue after 2019 due to financial and other challenges.

Bissen said the Maui County Fair is an important opportunity for community members to experience the togetherness and local traditions that give Maui its unique identity.

“After six years, the return of the Maui County Fair is more than just a parade and celebration — it’s a chance to reconnect, heal and move forward, remembering who we are and where we come from,” Mayor Bissen said. “It’s a time for us to come together as one ‘ohana, enjoy a beloved tradition and make new memories along the way.”

Mayor Bissen thanked E.K. Fernandez for its willingness to bring rides to Maui this year. The following E.K. Fernandez rides are scheduled: Dizzy Dragons; Helicopter; Magic Maze; Merry-Go-Round; Lolli Swings; Pharaoh’s Fury; Scooter; Seven Seas; Super Sizzler; Super Slide; Wacky Worm; Wave Swinger; and Zero Gravity.

E.K. Fernandez now has an app available for purchasing rides (the old card system will no longer be used). A cash loading system is in the works; however, in the meantime, please download the following free app to use rides: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sendrato.cashless.visitor.ekfernandez.

Mayor Bissen encouraged potential food vendors (nonprofits only), product and service vendors, parade participants, volunteers and sponsors to sign up to receive information on this year’s event. Nonprofit food vendor applications are being accepted now, with a deadline of Aug. 8, 2025. Application and interest forms are available at https://www.themauifair.com/

Earlier this year, Mayor Bissen proposed and Maui County Council approved the appropriation of $1.5 million from the General Fund to revive this year’s fair through contractor Festivals of Aloha, which is owned and operated by Daryl Fujiwara.

For more information on the 98th Maui County Fair, visit https://www.themauifair.com/.