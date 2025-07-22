Maui County Council answers questions on Bill 9 as committee members reconvene for deliberations

Council Member Tasha Kama, chair of the Maui County Council’s Housing and Land Use Committee, gavels the panel into a closed executive session earlier this month, to confer with County attorneys on a bill to phase out vacation rentals from apartment-zoned districts in Maui County. PC: YouTube screen shot

A newsletter with information on a proposal to phase out transient vacation rental use in apartment districts is being delivered to homes across Maui County this week, Council Presiding Officer Pro Tempore Tasha Kama announced today.

Kama, who holds the council seat for the Kahului residency area, said her newsletter includes background information on Bill 9 (2025), including its stated purpose and potential effects.

“With so much at stake, it is easy to see why there are some very strong opinions about this proposal,” said Kama, who chairs the committee. “My goal with this newsletter is to send accurate, simplified information directly to community members to further our collective understanding of the bill.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The newsletter is being mailed to residences countywide and PO boxes in Hāna, Lahaina, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. The newsletter will also direct people to a page on the council’s website for more information and background on Bill 9: https://www.mauicounty.us/bill-9-2025-overview/.

The council’s Housing and Land Use Committee will reconvene at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 23 in the Council Chamber for deliberations on the proposal. The committee’s work began last month, with the acceptance of oral and written testimony from hundreds of members of the public.

While the committee is no longer taking oral testimony, written testimony is still being accepted. Testimony may be submitted through the meeting’s eComments link, which is accessible through the meeting agenda at MauiCounty.us.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information call the Office of Council Services at 808-270-7664.