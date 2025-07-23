Bingo Blast featured at Kaunoa Clubhouse in Lahaina on July 29
Bingo Blast will be featured at the Kaunoa Clubhouse in the Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.
The Kaunoa Clubhouse will be open from 9 a.m. to noon for those age 55 and older. Refreshments will be provided.
Registration is required by calling 808-270-7308, option 3. A limit of two people per phone call can be registered.
To sign up to receive Kaunoa’s newsletter, visit http://mauicounty.gov/thebestyears.
Kaunoa Senior Services is a division of the County of Maui Department of Human Concerns.