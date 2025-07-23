Maui News

Bingo Blast featured at Kaunoa Clubhouse in Lahaina on July 29

July 23, 2025, 8:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Bingo Blast will be featured at the Kaunoa Clubhouse in the Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

The Kaunoa Clubhouse will be open from 9 a.m. to noon for those age 55 and older. Refreshments will be provided.

Registration is required by calling 808-270-7308, option 3. A limit of two people per phone call can be registered.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To sign up to receive Kaunoa’s newsletter, visit http://mauicounty.gov/thebestyears.

Kaunoa Senior Services is a division of the County of Maui Department of Human Concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments