Bingo Blast featured at Kaunoa Clubhouse in Lahaina on July 29

Listen to this Article 1 minute

Bingo Blast will be featured at the Kaunoa Clubhouse in the Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

The Kaunoa Clubhouse will be open from 9 a.m. to noon for those age 55 and older. Refreshments will be provided.

Registration is required by calling 808-270-7308, option 3. A limit of two people per phone call can be registered.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To sign up to receive Kaunoa’s newsletter, visit http://mauicounty.gov/thebestyears.

Kaunoa Senior Services is a division of the County of Maui Department of Human Concerns.