July 24-25: Overnight utility work to impact traffic on Hāna Highway in Pāʻia area

To maintain safe and reliable service, Hawaiian Electric will be working overnight to install new equipment as part of its ongoing Wildfire Safety Strategy on Hāna Highway in the Pā‘ia area, between the Pā‘ia Mini-Bypass Rd. to Hoku Pl., on Thursday, July 24, from 9 p.m. to Friday, July 25 at 4 a.m. No electrical service interruptions are expected during this work.

For the safety of the public and crews, the work require temporary lane closures and detours may be in effect during these work hours. We kindly ask for your patience and cooperation as our crews work to complete this important maintenance safely and efficiently.

Safety signs, arrow boards and traffic cones will mark the work area and guide motorists through the altered lanes. Flagmen will provide onsite traffic control.

Motorists should drive with caution when approaching and passing the work zone as well as plan for anticipated traffic delays in this immediate area.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD