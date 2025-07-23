Kīhei 4th Friday Town Party, July 25

Azeka Shopping Center, mauka side, Kihei. Photo courtesy MW Properties.

The July edition of the Kīhei 4th Friday Town Party takes place July 25 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka. Guests are invited to enjoy live music, food booths and trucks, and local shopping.

Free entertainment features the Arlie Asiu Band and Cam Ferguson. Missy Aguilar will be in Food Court. Also, enjoy Maui’s Classic and Collector’s Cars on display near the Keiki Zone. This month’s Keiki Zone features balloon twisting, arts and crafts, 4 Kids Quick Science, and Legos.

Free evening entertainment is offered at the K4F Main Stage from 6 to 9 p.m.:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

K4F Main Stage Timeline:

6-6:05 p.m. intro – emcee Sista Val

6:05-7:05 p.m. Cam Ferguson

7:05-7:10 p.m. announcements – emcee Sista Val

7:10-7:30 p.m. Kalimaya’s Exergy 35 Edutainment

7:30-7:40 p.m. Lucky Number Drawing

7:40-7:45 p.m. announcements – emcee Sista Val

7:45-8:55 p.m. Arlie Asiu Band

8:55-9 p.m. closing announcements – emcee Sista Val

Food Court:

6:15 – 8:45 p.m. – Missy Aguilar

Parking is available for free at Azeka Makai.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Volunteers and special donations are provided by Kīhei Charter School and the Maui High Key Club. Kihei 4th Friday is always looking for volunteers. Interested volunteers can contact organizers by email or posting to the Kīhei Fridays Facebook page. For more information, go to www.kiheifridays.com. or www.facebook.com/kiheifridays.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kīhei Friday Town Parties are on the 4th Friday of every month. Maui Friday Town Parties is an initiative developed by the Maui County Office of Economic Development to showcase the island’s historic towns and celebrate the unique nature of their business communities. For questions, contact the Maui County Office of Economic Development at economic.development@mauicounty.gov or 808-270-7710.