ALBION G09 Academy crowned champions at 2025 Surf Cup

ALBION G09 Academy team: Top Row left to right: Keʻale Haake, Taygen Webb, Kahau Legsay, Aiko Vaituulala, Kailea Moniz, Mālie Hulbert, Paisley Kincaid, Kelia Hewahewa, Nevaeh Ranis. Bottom row left to right: Payton Kuwasaki, Jaynie Robello, Ahja Kamakeʻeaina, Hinatea Kodani, Nuala Ruiz-Rockett, Bree Toma, Kiryn Hashimoto, Halia Luna.

The ALBION G09 Academy team emerged victorious at the prestigious 2025 Surf Cup, securing the championship title in a dominant display of teamwork, skill and determination, according to a team announcement.

Held at the Surf Sports Park in Del Mar, the Surf Cup is one of the nation’s top youth soccer tournaments, drawing elite teams from across the country. Competing in the Girls 2009 (U17) division, the G09 Academy proved their mettle, going undefeated throughout the tournament while not giving up a single goal in five games over the four-day tournament.

“The team demonstrated tactical excellence and relentless energy, outscoring their opponents by a wide margin. In a thrilling final match, G09 Academy held strong under pressure, clinching the championship with a commanding 2-0 performance,” according to the announcement.

Head Coach Ron Kapaku praised the group’s effort saying, “These girls have worked incredibly hard all season. To win Surf Cup—against some of the best competition in the country—is a testament to their commitment and belief in one another. I couldn’t be prouder.”