Bird flu survey finds most flock owners unaware of best practices

Axel Lehrer, University of Hawaiʻi Tropical Medicine and Medical Microbiology professor, conducts avian influenza research. File photo. PC: UH

A survey by the Hawaiʻi Department of Health finds that while most local residents are aware that the bird flu had been detected in Hawai‘i, roughly two-thirds of flock owners had been unaware of related best practices.

In March 2025, the Health Department surveyed Hawaiʻi residents who keep backyard flocks or are involved in bird rescue. Participants in the anonymous, online survey were asked about bird flu awareness and preparedness for those who keep poultry or care for rescued birds.

Among the findings:

About two-thirds of backyard flock owners across the state reported they were not at all familiar with the US Department of Agriculture’s Defend the Flock recommended practices to prevent bird flu.

Two-thirds of survey respondents also reported not knowing how to properly and safely remove and dispose of dead birds.

Most respondents (84%) were aware that bird flu had been detected in Hawaiʻi, and of the H5N1 variant that causes the flu.

Most respondents (72%) said they were very or somewhat concerned about the bird flu.

The top source of health information for the majority (76%) of Hawaiʻi residents is their doctor, which they ranked as very or somewhat trustworthy.

To be eligible to participate, individuals needed to be Hawaiʻi residents aged 18 years or older who keep at least one poultry bird at home, were involved in bird rescue activities, or have had direct contact with birds in the past year for other reasons.

In total, there were 420 survey responses. Of the 420 total responses, 237 respondents met the survey eligibility criteria and completed the survey entirely. Respondents participated from five islands in the state of Hawaiʻi: 43% from Hawaiʻi Island, 35% from Oʻahu, 10% from Kauaʻi, 10% from Maui, and 2% from Molokaʻi.

The report of DOH Bird Flu Survey findings is published on the DOH website, along with more information on bird flu: https://health.hawaii.gov/docd/disease_listing/avian-influenza/. Additional information can be found at the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity’savian flu website.

The H5N1 bird flu virus has been circulating worldwide, causing outbreaks in poultry and dairy cows in the United States. A limited number of human cases have occurred in 2024 and 2025. Bird flu is very contagious among birds and can cause severe illness among poultry, other animals and humans. At this time, the risk to the general public in Hawaiʻi and the rest of the US remains low.

In terms of bird flu preparedness, DOH’s priorities include understanding Hawaiʻi residents’ awareness and needs around bird flu (through the DOH Bird Flu Survey), conducting disease surveillance by analyzing wastewater treatment plant samples collected across all counties, and having regular meetings with federal, state and local work partners to stay up to date on disease detections and public health guidelines.

For more information, contact the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division, Flu Surveillance Team, at doh.flu.surveillance@doh.hawaii.gov.