Mayor Richard Bissen bringing Holomua Kākou back to Lānaʻi, other rural communities

Mayor Richard Bissen is bringing Holomua Kākou back to Lānaʻi on Wednesday, July 30, and Thursday, July 31, 2025, as part of his continuing effort to take County government to the rural communities that are part of Maui County.

Holomua Kākou events are planned for East Maui and Molokaʻi in August.

“Our rural communities deserve meaningful access to government in their hometowns,” Mayor Bissen said. “Our residents lead busy lives with work, family and community commitments, and we appreciate the time and valuable insights they share with us.”

“Mayor Bissen and Your Team in Your Town” events will be held on Lānaʻi on Wednesday, July 30, and Thursday, July 31, 2025. Office of the Mayor staff will be available to answer questions and provide assistance from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at the ILWU Union Hall, 840 Ilima Ave., Lānaʻi City.

On Wednesday evening, July 30, Mayor Bissen will host a community talk story from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the ILWU Union Hall.

Lānaʻi residents are welcome to submit topics and questions ahead of the community talk story via email to Public.Affairs@mauicounty.gov. Those attending the meeting that evening also can ask questions in person.