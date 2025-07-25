DOE seeks public input on Baldwin High School master plan improvements

The state Department of Education has completed a draft environmental impact statement for master plan improvements at Baldwin High School. PC: Online draft EIS screen grab

Public input is being sought on a state Department of Education’s master plan improvements for Baldwin High School, including sports facilities and classrooms on 42 acres in Wailuku.

Proposed master plan improvements include construction of athletic facilities, including locker rooms, a weight room, a training room, track and practice field, and four physical education classrooms. In addition, a two-story building with 14 classrooms is proposed along with an agricultural education building and site.

“The proposed classroom buildings will reduce the need for portable classrooms currently in use and allow for a more robust agriculture program,” a project summary says. “In addition, BHS offers physical education courses and a variety of boys’ and girls’ Varsity and Junior Varsity athletic programs including, but not limited to, basketball, volleyball, football, soccer, baseball, softball, tennis, swimming, water polo, golf, wrestling, air riflery, judo, bowling, paddling, and surfing.”

The high school has its own gymnasium, basketball courts and baseball and softball practice fields. However, the school primarily relies on adjacent Maui County facilities, such as the War Memorial Stadium Complex, to accommodate many of its sports practice activities and physical education courses. Most of the new facilities are on the high school campus.

Yellow highlights show Baldwin High School project sites for master plan improvements. PC: Online draft EIS screen grab

Other school upgrades include disabled accessible ramps on a portion of an adjacent 38.49-acre parcel. Additional site improvements to be implemented as part of the project will include utility installations, grading, drainage improvements, and landscaping.

The master plan improvements will be done in phases, depending on funding availability. The athletic facilities building is expected to begin construction in 2026 and take about 18 months to complete. The second phase is construction of the locker rooms. Construction is anticipated to start February 2027 and take about 18 months to finish.

The draft environmental impact statement is available by clicking here.

Public comments are due Aug. 22 and can be sent via email to project consultant Munekiyo Hiraga at planning@munekiyohiraga.com.