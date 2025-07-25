HIDOE anticipates improved start to school bus service when school year begins

School bus stock photo. (Photo Courtesy: Hawai‘i State Department of Education)

The Hawai‘i State Department of Education (HIDOE) is on track to resume all school bus routes that were in service at the end of last school year when students return starting Aug. 4.



As of this week, nine routes remain temporarily suspended — about 6% of the 138 routes that were impacted at the peak of last school year’s disruptions. The Department continues to work closely with its bus contractors to monitor staffing levels and support new driver recruitment and training.



“We’re in a much stronger position heading into this school year, thanks to early planning, staffing gains, and creative support options for families,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. “We appreciate the continued patience of our school communities as we push toward full service.”



To further support driver recruitment, bus contractor Ground Transportation Inc. (GTI) will join HIDOE at the Hawai‘i Career Expo at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center on July 30.



Area-Specific Updates

Maui – Baldwin Complex: Of the six routes that were suspended last year, most have been restored through route reconfiguration linked to attendance boundary changes in Central Maui.

Maui – Kekaulike Complex: Four routes remain suspended. GTI continues to recruit and train drivers. In the meantime, HIDOE is piloting the GoKid carpool app and continuing free county bus service to support students.

East Hawai‘i – Ka‘ū-Kea‘au-Pāhoa Complex: Four routes remain suspended. GTI is training new drivers and prioritizing coverage of all other committed routes.

Kaua‘i – Kapa‘a Complex: Four routes suspended since the 2022-23 school year are being reinstated for the new school year, thanks to contractor Roberts Hawai‘i School Bus.

EXPRESS Bus Program Update



More than 1,800 students have signed up for the Department’s free EXPRESS county bus pass program, which now includes middle/intermediate school students on participating islands. Applications for school bus service and EXPRESS passes opened July 14, and letters were sent home to families with information on signing up.



Families are encouraged to check with their schools for route details and explore alternative transportation options where needed.