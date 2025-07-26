Two Maui students receive prestigious Fukunaga Scholarships

Fukunaga Scholarship awardees were honored during a July 18 event on Oʻahu. PC: Fukunaga Scholarship Foundation

Two Maui students — Kaiya Aiger of Maui High School and Kaili McMillin of Seabury Hall — have received Fukunaga Scholarships for the 2025-26 academic year. Aiger will be attending Northeastern University, and McMillin is headed for Brown University.

They are among 10 students statewide to receive the prestigious award from the Fukunaga Scholarship Foundation, now in its 75th year. The awardees were honored during an event at Servco’s Administrative Office on July 18 on Oʻahu.

Every year, the Foundation awards scholarships totaling approximately $185,000 to Hawaiʻi students who plan to pursue degrees in business administration or related fields. Recipients are selected based on leadership, service and academic excellence. This year, each recipient receives $20,000 over four years (or a pro-rated amount over fewer years) to cover tuition, fees, books, housing and more.

“It’s an honor to support these 10 extraordinary students as they begin this exciting chapter,” said Mark Fukunaga, trustee of the Fukunaga Scholarship Foundation and grandson of scholarship founder, Peter H. Fukunaga. “For the past 75 years, we’ve been proud to help strengthen our community and help develop the next generation of strong business leaders. We look forward to continuing this tradition for the next 75 years and beyond.”

Since its founding in 1950, the Fukunaga Scholarship Foundation has awarded over $5.5 million (over $9.2 million in 2025 dollars) to 574 recipients across the islands. Many recipients have gone on to become business leaders, community advocates, and entrepreneurs across Hawai‘i, the United States and internationally. Scholarship alumni continue to pay it forward through mentorship, with many serving on nonprofit boards, or giving back through philanthropic and volunteer efforts.

Other 2025-2026 Fukunaga Scholarship recipients are:

Landon Choy ,Kamehameha Schools Kapālama (Oʻahu), Stanford University

,Kamehameha Schools Kapālama (Oʻahu), Noah Kanahele , Kamehameha Schools Kapālama (Oʻahu), Darthmouth University

, Kamehameha Schools Kapālama (Oʻahu), Noah Mirkay , University Laboratory School (Oʻahu), University of California Irvine

, University Laboratory School (Oʻahu), Elle Sugimoto , ‘Iolani School (Oʻahu), Columbia University

, ‘Iolani School (Oʻahu), Kyoko Tonkin , Punahou School (Oʻahu), Brown University

, Punahou School (Oʻahu), Marlon Utrera Jr , Kealakehe High School (Hawaiʻi Island), Babson College

, Kealakehe High School (Hawaiʻi Island), Logan Yamamoto , Castle High School (Oʻahu), University of Southern California

, Castle High School (Oʻahu), Ethan Yang, Henry J. Kaiser High School (Oʻahu), Stanford University

About the Fukunaga Scholarship Foundation

The Fukunaga Scholarship Foundation offers scholarships to Hawaiʻi residents pursuing degrees in Business by earning an undergraduate degree at any accredited four-year college or university. Four-year scholarships are awarded to students in increments of $5,000 annually.