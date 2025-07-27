First Tee Hawaiʻi opens programming opportunities on Maui and Kauaʻi

PC: First Tee – Hawaiʻi

Registration is open for First Tee Hawaiʻi sessions on Maui and Kauaʻi. First Tee Hawaiʻi is a youth development organization that helps kids and teens build strength of character through golf.

“The need to empower our youth so that they’re prepared to tackle all of life’s challenges is critical now more than ever,” organizers said.

Trained coaches deliver the programs to kids and teens ages 7 to 17, helping build their inner strength, self-confidence and resilience – preparing them for the future. Using the game of golf as the platform, participants learn critical life skills to help them grow socially, emotionally and academically.

Parents can register their kids aged 7 to 17 on FirstTeeHawaii.org to participate in the following 5-week sessions:

Maui:

The Dunes at Maui Lani

Monday afternoons | Aug. 4 – Sept. 1 | $89 Ages 7-9 from 4–5 p.m. Ages 10-17 from 5:15–6:15 p.m.

Tuesday afternoons | Aug. 5 – Sept. 2 | $89 Ages 7-9 from 4–5 p.m. Ages 10-17 from 5:15–6:15 p.m.

Wednesday afternoons | Aug. 6 – Sept. 3 | $89 Ages 7-9 from 4–5 p.m. Ages 10-17 from 5:15–6:15 p.m.

Saturday mornings | Aug. 9 – Sept. 6 | $89 Ages 7-9 from 8–9 a.m. Ages 10-11 from 9:15–10:15 a.m. Ages 12-17 from 10:30–11:30 a.m.



Maui Nui Golf Club

Tuesday afternoons | Aug. 5 – Sept. 2 | $89 Ages 7-9 from 4–5 p.m.



Pukalani Country Club

Wednesday afternoons | Aug. 6 – Sept. 3 |$89 Ages 7-15 from 3:30–4:30 p.m.



Kauaʻi:

The Ocean Course at Hōkūala

Thursday afternoons | Aug. 7 – Sept. 4 | $89 Ages 7-9 from 3:30–4:30 p.m.



Kiahuna Golf Club

Tuesday afternoons | Aug. 5 – Sept. 2 | $89 Ages 7-9 from 3–4 p.m. Ages 10-17 from 4:15–5:15 p.m.

Saturday mornings | Aug. 9 – Sept. 6 | $89 Ages 7-9 from 9–10 a.m. Ages 10-17 from 10:15–11:15 a.m.



Wailua Golf Course

Registration opening soon!

For more information about First Tee Hawaiʻi, visit FirstTeeHawaii.org or email info@hsjga.org.