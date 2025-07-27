Maui News

First Tee Hawaiʻi opens programming opportunities on Maui and Kauaʻi

July 27, 2025, 2:00 PM HST
PC: First Tee – Hawaiʻi

Registration is open for First Tee Hawaiʻi sessions on Maui and Kauaʻi. First Tee Hawaiʻi is a youth development organization that helps kids and teens build strength of character through golf.

“The need to empower our youth so that they’re prepared to tackle all of life’s challenges is critical now more than ever,” organizers said.

Trained coaches deliver the programs to kids and teens ages 7 to 17, helping build their inner strength, self-confidence and resilience – preparing them for the future. Using the game of golf as the platform, participants learn critical life skills to help them grow socially, emotionally and academically.

Parents can register their kids aged 7 to 17 on FirstTeeHawaii.org to participate in the following 5-week sessions:

Maui:

The Dunes at Maui Lani

  • Monday afternoons | Aug. 4 – Sept. 1 | $89
    • Ages 7-9 from 4–5 p.m.
    • Ages 10-17 from 5:15–6:15 p.m.
  • Tuesday afternoons | Aug. 5 – Sept. 2 | $89
    • Ages 7-9 from 4–5 p.m.
    • Ages 10-17 from 5:15–6:15 p.m.
  • Wednesday afternoons | Aug. 6 – Sept. 3 | $89
    • Ages 7-9 from 4–5 p.m.
    • Ages 10-17 from 5:15–6:15 p.m.
  • Saturday mornings | Aug. 9 – Sept. 6 | $89
    • Ages 7-9 from 8–9 a.m.
    • Ages 10-11 from 9:15–10:15 a.m.
    • Ages 12-17 from 10:30–11:30 a.m.

Maui Nui Golf Club

  • Tuesday afternoons | Aug. 5 – Sept. 2 | $89
    • Ages 7-9 from 4–5 p.m.
Pukalani Country Club

  • Wednesday afternoons | Aug. 6 – Sept. 3 |$89
    • Ages 7-15 from 3:30–4:30 p.m.

Kauaʻi:

The Ocean Course at Hōkūala

  • Thursday afternoons | Aug. 7 – Sept. 4 | $89
    • Ages 7-9 from 3:30–4:30 p.m.

Kiahuna Golf Club

  • Tuesday afternoons | Aug. 5 – Sept. 2 | $89
    • Ages 7-9 from 3–4 p.m.
    • Ages 10-17 from 4:15–5:15 p.m.
  • Saturday mornings | Aug. 9 – Sept. 6 | $89
    • Ages 7-9 from 9–10 a.m.
    • Ages 10-17 from 10:15–11:15 a.m.
Wailua Golf Course

  • Registration opening soon!

For more information about First Tee Hawaiʻi, visit FirstTeeHawaii.org or email info@hsjga.org.

