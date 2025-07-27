Hawaiʻi State FCU awards $23K to support classrooms ahead of new school year

Hawai‘i State Federal Credit Union. Courtesy photo.

In support of the upcoming school year, Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union (Hawaiʻi State FCU) today announced it has awarded $23,000 in grants to 47 public school teachers statewide through its 2025 Investing in Education grant program. The grants, each up to $500, will help teachers purchase essential classroom supplies and fund educational projects that enhance student learning.

“Supporting education is one of the most meaningful ways we can invest in the future of our communities.” said Del Mochizuki, senior vice president and chief of staff at Hawaiʻi State FCU. “Public school teachers give so much of themselves to create bright futures for their students, often reaching into their own pockets to fill critical needs. We are proud to stand with them and help ease that burden so they can continue to inspire and prepare the next generation.”

Grants were distributed across the state, with approximately:

26% awarded to Honolulu-area teachers

23% awarded to Central Oʻahu-are teachers

19% awarded to Leeward Oʻahu-area teachers

18% awarded to teachers on Maui and Molokaʻi

8% awarded to Windward Oʻahu-area teachers

5% to teachers on Hawaiʻi Island and Kauaʻi

Eligible teachers were asked to submit an application describing their classroom needs, why other funding sources were not available, and how the grant would improve learning outcomes. This year’s awards will support a wide range of resources, from books and science kits to technology tools, art supplies and materials for special education and language development.

Since launching in 2009, Hawaiʻi State FCU’s Investing in Education program has provided more than 1,000 grants totaling nearly $500,000 to Hawaiʻi’s public school teachers. Additionally, Hawaiʻi State FCU’s Scholarship Program has awarded more than $1 million to help local students pursue higher education.