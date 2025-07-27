HPR raises more than $461,000 in emergency fundraiser after losing federal funds

Maui pilot Tessa Coulter is one of two pilots who use their yellow plane to help transport rescued animals and supplies to and from the Valley Isle. HPR’s ongoing coverage of Maui’s recovery efforts after the 2023 fires was supported through a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which was federally funded. PC: Catherine Cluett Pactol/HPR

Hawai‘i Public Radio took in nearly half a million dollars in a two-day emergency fundraiser that concluded Thursday night. The campaign followed last week’s loss of $1.1 billion in congressional funding to public media.

On Wednesday and Thursday, more than 1,400 supporters contributed just over $461,000, setting new records for the nonprofit statewide broadcaster. HPR’s last fundraising campaign in April generated $510,000 from 1,200 listeners in 10 days.

“We thank our community for their heart and generosity in supporting our mission to inform, inspire and connect the people of Hawai‘i,” said HPR President and Chief Executive Officer Meredith Artley.

In a public memo posted last week, Artley said: “Despite being forced to operate from this weakened financial position, we believe that in this moment we can strengthen HPR. That’s because we have longstanding support from the people we exist to serve, and a well-run operation that delivers a unique and valued service.”

Sophia McCullough, Ashley Mizuo and Jason Ubay from HPR’s news team proudly represent HPR during the public broadcaster’s two-day emergency fundraiser. HPR is among more than 1,500 public broadcasters across the United States who have lost federal funding after Congress last week approved the Rescission Act of 2025. PC: Sylvia Flores/HPR

Prior to the House vote last Thursday, individuals, foundations and corporate sponsors made up 94% of HPR’s operating budget. Federal grants made up the remaining 6%. Among the work that federal grants supported: nearly two years of local reporting on Maui’s efforts to heal and rebuild after the Aug. 8, 2023, Lahaina wildfire.

The community is welcome to donate to HPR online through monthly contributions.