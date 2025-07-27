Nashville artists featured in upcoming ‘Maui Songwriters Festival Summer Series’

Maui Activities

Maui Songwriters Festival Summer Series will feature Nashville’s Abby Anderson and Hannah Ellis in Kapalua on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. (Courtesy: The Ritz-Carlton Maui)

A summer installment of the Maui Songwriters Festival takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. The summer series festival features country artists Abby Anderson and Hannah Ellis.

Admission to Alaloa Lounge and valet parking are complimentary. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Known for its intimate performances and scenic setting, the Maui Songwriters Festival highlights the craft of songwriting while connecting artists and fans. The Aug. 1 event brings two of Nashville’s rising talents to West Maui.

Anderson is lauded for her soulful vocals and infectious energy, with hits like “Make Him Wait” and “Good Lord,” while Ellis brings her own charm and authenticity with songs such as “Wine Country” and “Country Can.”

Located just off the resort lobby, Alaloa Lounge features an open-air setting with live music seven nights a week, a craft cocktail menu with local ingredients and a selection of sushi, sashimi and comfort dishes.

Special kamaʻāina room rates are available by calling The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua at 808-669-6200. More information is available at ritzcarlton.com/maui or on Instagram @ritzcarltonkapalua.

