UH earns recognition for sustainability funding

Established in 1907, the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa is the largest and oldest of the 10 UH campuses. It has earned recognition for securing sustainability funding. PC: UH

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa has earned national and international recognition for its innovative efforts in securing funding for sustainability.

In the 2025 World University Rankings for Innovation, UH Mānoa was ranked No. 4 in the United States and No. 28 globally in the “Funding for Sustainability” category, which recognizes universities that adopt a variety of innovative strategies to secure long-term financial support for sustainability-focused initiatives.

“UH Mānoa’s placement in the WURI rankings reflects its ongoing commitment to building a resilient and sustainable future through strategic innovation,” UH Mānoa Interim Provost Vassilis Syrmos said. “In a time when national research funding is facing increased scrutiny and potential cuts, this recognition underscores the critical importance of our faculty, staff, students and partners who are developing creative, impactful funding strategies to advance sustainability for Hawaiʻi and the world.”

Hawaiʻi Hall is near the center of the university’s campus in Mānoa Valley. PC: UH

The WURI rankings evaluate how higher education institutions make real-world contributions to industry and society. WURI highlights creative and forward-thinking approaches across 16 categories, including social responsibility, entrepreneurial innovation and ethical impact. It recognizes institutions that develop stable funding models and align their financial resources with long-term environmental and societal goals.