Keiki get ‘Back to School Blast’ at Target

Maui Firefighters K. Dukelow and K. Ward help a boy pick out back-to-school items during a Maui Catholic Charities event at Target in Kahului. Courtesy photo

With public school classes resuming next week, Catholic Charities Hawai‘i’s Maui Island Community Office and Kahului Target store partnered this past weekend in supplying school supplies to area children.

The two organizations held a “Back to School Blast” event. Thirty-five eligible students from kindergarten to high school age received a $100 Target gift card to help cover school-related expenses. In addition to financial support, the event featured community engagement activities with local community leaders – including the Maui Police and Fire departments – to foster a supportive and uplifting environment for families.

“Target has been a valued partner in Catholic Charities Hawai‘i’s statewide efforts, and this collaboration is one of several that reflect the organization’s dedication to educational success and the overall well-being of Hawai‘i’s keiki and their ‘ohana,” said Catholic Charities Hawai‘i President and Chief Executive Officer Tina Andrade.

Catholic Charities Hawai‘i and Kahului Target also teamed up during the holiday season by providing children an opportunity to shop for presents with its annual “Heroes and Helpers” event.

Maui police and firefighters teamed up with Catholic Charities Hawai‘i to benefit keiki returning to school with much-needed supplies. Courtesy photo