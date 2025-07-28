Maui News

Scholarships announced for Hawaiʻi’s next generation of builders

July 28, 2025, 7:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Flier courtesy of Hawaiʻi Building Industry Foundation

The Hawaiʻi Building Industry Foundation has launched a new scholarship initiative — “Foundations for Tomorrow: Building Dreams” — to support students pursuing careers in the building and construction industry for the 2025–26 academic year.

The scholarship is available to students enrolled in programs related to construction, architecture, engineering, project management, carpentry and electrical work. Eligible institutions include Hawaiʻi community colleges, University of Hawaiʻi and Chaminade University campuses and other specialty training providers across the state.

“With Hawaiʻi experiencing continued growth and development across all islands, the need for a skilled and well-educated workforce in the building industry has never been greater,” said Alan Shintani, board chairman.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The application deadline is Nov. 15, 2025. Award notifications will be issued in spring 2026.

Apply online at www.hawaiibuildingindustryfoundation.org. For inquiries, email scholarships@hawaiibuildingindustryfoundation.org.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments