Maui Surf Forecast for July 30, 2025

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5 South Facing 3-5 3-5 4-6 5-7 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 05:11 PM HST. Low 0.5 feet 12:04 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 06:13 AM HST. Low 1.0 feet 11:14 AM HST. High 1.9 feet 05:20 PM HST. Sunrise 5:59 AM HST. Sunset 7:05 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A multi-day buildup of surf for south facing shores is expected this week as a series of long period swells fill in. The first swell is forecast to arrive later today into tonight and peak near the summertime average tomorrow (5-6 ft). While that swell holds tomorrow, forerunners from the next much larger well will start to fill in and peak late Thursday at well over advisory levels (8 to 12 ft) and hold through Friday. The swell will gradually decline over the weekend and will be followed by another long period south swell early next week.

East shore surf will trend up over the next few days as strengthening trade winds generate larger wind waves. Surf along east facing shores will rise to seasonal average late Wednesday or Thursday and hold into the weekend, followed by a possible decline early next week.

Flat summer conditions along north facing shores may be interrupted this weekend by a small long period northwest swell from Typhoon Krosa, currently in the western Pacific.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.