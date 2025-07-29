Tsunami Watch: Investigation underway to determine if there is a tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi following 8.0 Russia quake

Update: 2:17 p.m., July 29, 2025

A tsunami watch remains in effect for Hawaiʻi following a large earthquake off the east coast of Kamchatka Russia. Officials with the USGS have since upgraded the magnitude to 8.7 from an earlier report of 8.0.

If tsunami waves impact Hawaiʻi, the estimated earliest arrival of the first tsunami wave is 7:17 p.m. HST on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. Further messages will be issued hourly or sooner as conditions warrant until the threat to Hawaiʻi has passed.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

An investigation is underway to determine if there is a tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.

Update: 1:33 p.m., July 29, 2025

A tsunami watch has been issued for Hawaiʻi. An investigation is underway to determine if there is a tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi following a 8.0 earthquake reported at 1:25 p.m. HST on Tuesday, July 29, 2025 off the east coast of Kamchatka Russia.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

If tsunami waves impact Hawaiʻi, the estimated earliest arrival of the first tsunami wave is 7:17 p.m. HST on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. Further messages will be issued hourly or sooner as conditions warrant until the threat to Hawaiʻi has passed.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that based on all available data, a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas even far form the epicenter.

Again, an investigation is underway to determine if there is a tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi. The tsunami watch was posted for Hawaiʻi at 1:34 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

What is a Tsunami?

A tsunami is a series of waves. The time between wave crests can vary from 5 minutes to an hour. The hazard may persist for many hours or longer after an initial wave.

Impacts can vary significantly from one section of coast to the next due to local bathymetry and the same and elevation of the shoreline. Impacts can also vary depending upon the state of the tide at the time of the maximum tsunami waves.

Individuals caught in the water of a tsunami may drown, be crushed by debris in the water, or be swept out to sea.

*We will continue to update this post with information as it becomes available