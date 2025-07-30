Maui airman honored as ‘Tiger of the Week’ at Kirtland Air Force Base

Kyle Adamana (center) receives the Tiger of the Week award this week at Kirtland Air Force Base. (Courtesy: Kirtland AFB)

A Maui native is being recognized for his exceptional service in the US Air Force.

Airman Kyle Adamana, a graduate of Maui High School, was recently named “Tiger of the Week” at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, N.M., where he serves as a maintainer with the 898th Munitions Squadron.

Adamana was selected from among more than 2,200 Airmen and federal civilian employees for the honor, which is awarded by the 377th Air Base Wing—the base’s host unit—for exemplary performance. He was recognized in front of base leadership by Wing Commander Col. Justin Secrest.

According to the 377th Air Base Wing, Adamana is “beloved by his peers for his candor and esprit de corps,” and his “attention to detail and strong work ethic directly enhance the capabilities of his squadron and reflect greatly upon Kirtland Air Force Base.”

Kirtland is the Air Force’s only Air Base Wing with an operational mission that includes munitions maintenance, combat readiness and support for American air power. The 377th also operates the nation’s only dedicated Intercontinental Ballistic Missile test unit and provides services for 108 mission partners comprising approximately 25,000 personnel—including military and civilian employees—as well as 27,000 retirees and 20,000 family members on Kirtland’s 52,000 acres.

Adamana credits his success to the support of his family and friends, especially his father, whom he calls his role model.