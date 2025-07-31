DXD Capital opens new self storage facility in Kīhei, Maui

DXD Capital storage in Kīhei.

DXD Capital, a private equity firm specializing in data-driven self storage development, is proud to announce the grand opening of a much-needed new storage option for residents and businesses in South Maui. This 355-unit self storage facility in Kīhei, provides secure, drive-up storage in the Līpoa Community.

Managed by Extra Space Storage, this facility aims to support the island’s growing demand for reliable and accessible storage space, particularly among contractors, landscapers, retailers and seasonal residents.

The 2.3-acre site, located at 1347 Nīnau Street, includes 45,813 net rentable square feet of Class A storage across a single-story layout. This drive-up model was explicitly chosen to serve Maui’s workforce and small businesses that rely on vehicle access and fast turnaround.

“We are extremely excited to open our first facility in Maui, within the Līpoa Community. This project represents the culmination of strong partnerships—with local leaders and trusted collaborators like Goodfellow Bros, Rycon, and American Savings Bank,” said Cameron Paktinat, Managing Director of Development, “We believe this facility and its location will provide a much-needed resource to the growing commercial and residential base in Līpoa and the surrounding community.”

The project builder is Rycon Construction, with site work supported by Kīhei-based Goodfellow Bros. The project lender is American Savings Bank and property manager is Extra Space Storage.

The property was acquired in April 2023, and construction began in late summer of that year.

With extremely limited storage availability across Maui and a customer base that regularly travels more than 20 miles for reliable storage, this facility is positioned to serve a critical need, according to company representatives. The opening comes at a time when Maui’s storage occupancy remains near full capacity, with many facilities maintaining waitlists of 40 or more customers.

DXD Capital is a data-driven, real estate private equity company focused exclusively on the self storage sector. Leveraging proprietary tools and analytics, DXD identifies high-opportunity investments that deliver value to both institutional and individual investors.