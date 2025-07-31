The Shops at Wailea shares August live music lineup

File (2017): Mitch Kepa is set to perform at The Shops at Wailea on Aug. 27, one of many happenings at The Shops this month. (Credit: Wendy Osher / Maui Now)

The Shops at Wailea will continue its series of free live performances throughout August, featuring a mix of local award-winning artists in its open-air venue.

Wailea Wednesdays, held weekly from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the lower-level performance area, will feature the following local musicians:

Aug. 6: Nevah Too Late

Aug. 13: Kason Gomes

Aug. 20: Mondokane

Aug. 27: Mitch Kepa

The center’s signature concert series, Ke Kani Hone o Wailea, takes place Friday, Aug. 15, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., featuring Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner Kalaʻe Camarillo. Born and raised in Kīhei, his heartfelt songwriting and masterful musicianship have earned him widespread acclaim across Hawaiʻi.

The Shops at Wailea offers free concerts in its performance area. (PC: The Shops at Wailea)

All events are open to the public. For more details, visit theshopsatwailea.com.

