The Shops at Wailea shares August live music lineup
The Shops at Wailea will continue its series of free live performances throughout August, featuring a mix of local award-winning artists in its open-air venue.
Wailea Wednesdays, held weekly from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the lower-level performance area, will feature the following local musicians:
- Aug. 6: Nevah Too Late
- Aug. 13: Kason Gomes
- Aug. 20: Mondokane
- Aug. 27: Mitch Kepa
The center’s signature concert series, Ke Kani Hone o Wailea, takes place Friday, Aug. 15, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., featuring Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner Kalaʻe Camarillo. Born and raised in Kīhei, his heartfelt songwriting and masterful musicianship have earned him widespread acclaim across Hawaiʻi.
All events are open to the public. For more details, visit theshopsatwailea.com.