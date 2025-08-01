Hawaiʻi participates in ceremony at Taputapuātea Marae

Office of Hawaiian Affairs Chair Kaialiʻi Kahele (back row, center) and Kamehameha Schools representative Randie Fong (back, second from right) represent the Hawaiian people at the annual Raromataʻi Festival on Raʻiātea Island in French Polynesia. PC: OHA

A Hawaiʻi delegation recently joined Indigenous leaders from across the Pacific for a cultural ceremony at the sacred marae of Taputapuātea on Raʻiātea Island in French Polynesia. The event, held on the final day of the annual Raromataʻi Festival, was focused around the formal signing of a new Charter of Cultural Heritage, Education and Community Exchange.

This charter is designed to affirm and strengthen the relationships, solidarity and friendships among the indigenous people of Aotearoa (New Zealand), French Polynesia, Hawaiʻi and Rapa Nui (Easter Island).

Representing the Hawaiian people at the event were the Office of Hawaiian Affairs Board of Trustees, led by Chair Kaialiʻi Kahele, and Kamehameha Schools, led by Randie Fong. Both Kahele and Fong signed the charter on behalf of Hawaiʻi.

The ceremony took place at the sacred Taputapuātea Marae, which holds a deeply symbolic role as the piko, or center, of the Polynesian “triangle” and is also a UNESCO world heritage site. It is considered a place where the world of the living intersects with the world of ancestors and gods.

The day’s events included traditional protocol with pule, mele and oration. Speeches were delivered by various mayors from Raʻiātea, as well as representatives from Aotearoa, Hawaiʻi and Rapa Nui. Speaking on behalf of Hawaiʻi were Fong and Larry Kimura, while Kalena Silva offered an oli on the marae.

This new charter builds upon a prior Cultural Heritage, Education, and Community Exchange Agreement signed between Raʻiātea and Hawaiʻi in January 2025, which underscores a shared commitment to friendship and cultural preservation.