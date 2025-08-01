Hawaiian green sea turtle nesting season underway: How to kōkua

With the nesting season for Hawaiian green sea turtles fully underway, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources has advice to protect the federally protected species. Under the US Endangered Species Act, the turtle, or honu, are classified as “threatened” with an overall population that is increasing, but it still may become endangered because of ongoing threats. PC: DLNR

Sea turtle nesting season in Hawaiʻi is in full swing, with peak months running through November. This is a critical time for the Hawaiian green sea turtles, or honu, a species that has seen a steady increase in nesting activity across the islands since 2020. This positive trend brings a shared responsibility for all of us to help ensure that newly hatched turtles can safely make their way to the ocean.

Every summer, adult female sea turtles return to our sandy beaches to lay their eggs. These nests typically incubate for about 60 days, though the exact time can vary with sand temperature. Warmer temperatures can shorten the incubation period and produce more females, while cooler temperatures lead to a longer incubation and more males.

Once the tiny hatchlings emerge, they use the natural light from the stars and moon to navigate their way to the sea. Human activity, like driving on the beach or artificial lights, can disrupt this crucial journey and significantly decrease their chances of survival.

How to help:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

You can make a big difference in a hatchling’s life by following these simple guidelines:

Keep Your Distance : If you see a nesting sea turtle or a marked nest, observe quietly from at least 10 feet away. Never pick up hatchlings to put them in the ocean; their crawl through the sand is an essential process that prepares them for adulthood. All sea turtles in Hawaiʻi are protected by federal law, so it’s important to give them their space.

: If you see a nesting sea turtle or a marked nest, observe quietly from at least 10 feet away. Never pick up hatchlings to put them in the ocean; their crawl through the sand is an essential process that prepares them for adulthood. All sea turtles in Hawaiʻi are protected by federal law, so it’s important to give them their space. Avoid Driving on Beaches : Driving on beaches is illegal and harmful. The weight of vehicles can compact the sand, trapping hatchlings or crushing unseen nests.

: Driving on beaches is illegal and harmful. The weight of vehicles can compact the sand, trapping hatchlings or crushing unseen nests. Turn Off Beach-Facing Lights : Artificial lights can disorient hatchlings, causing them to crawl away from the ocean instead of toward it. If you live near the shore, please turn off any lights that are visible from the beach during nesting season.

: Artificial lights can disorient hatchlings, causing them to crawl away from the ocean instead of toward it. If you live near the shore, please turn off any lights that are visible from the beach during nesting season. Use Red Lights at Night : If you must be on the beach after dark, use a flashlight with a red filter. White lights can confuse hatchlings and draw them in the wrong direction.

: If you must be on the beach after dark, use a flashlight with a red filter. White lights can confuse hatchlings and draw them in the wrong direction. No Beach Bonfires: Campfires are illegal on Hawaiʻi’s beaches and pose a serious threat to hatchlings. There have been instances where disoriented hatchlings have crawled into fire pits and died.

A sign urges beachgoers to leave nesting green sea turtles in peace. PC: DLNR

Each sea turtle hatchling faces incredibly long odds—only about one in a thousand will survive to adulthood. By making these small changes, you can help more of these remarkable animals complete their first journey to the sea.

To report injured, dead, or hatching turtles, call the NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline at 888-256-9840. To report violations, such as illegal beach driving, call police at 911 or contact DLNR Enforcement at 808-643-3567.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

On Oʻahu, Mālama i nā Honu, a volunteer-based nonprofit organization, and the US Fish and Wildlife Service work together to protect sea turtles during nesting season. They monitor known nesting sites, conduct evening and nighttime nest watches, and work with state and federal agencies to mark and safeguard nests. Their dedicated efforts help reduce human disturbance and increase the chances of hatchling survival. To learn more or get involved, visit malamanahonu.org.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information on sea turtles and volunteering opportunities visit https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dar/species/sea-turtles/