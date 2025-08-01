Maui News

Kalā Road near Kahului Airport to be closed overnight for paving work

August 1, 2025, 5:30 PM HST
Airport paving work map. (Courtesy: HDOT)

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation notifies road users that Kalā Road near Kahului Airport will be closed from 10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 2 through 5 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 3, for paving work under the bridge near the airport cargo entry/exit.

Kalā Road will be closed for through traffic at the intersection of Aʻalele Street.  

No left turns will be permitted from Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way off-ramp onto Kalā Road. Motorists may cross Kalā Road from the off-ramp to access airport cargo. Right turns from the off-ramp onto Kalā Road will be permitted. Motorists will be allowed to travel east to the Kalā Road intersection with Haleakalā Highway.

No westbound travel will be permitted on Kalā Road at the intersection with Haleakalā Highway. Access to the heliport and private aircraft will remain open via Haleakalā Highway.

HDOT asks road users to obey all signs and traffic controls and drive carefully around the workers.

For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

