Maui Police Department releases Final After-Action Report on Aug. 8, 2023 wildfires

2023 Lahaina Wildfire. PC: Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department has announced the release of the final After-Action Report (AAR) regarding the wildfires that occurred on Aug. 8, 2023. This report provides a comprehensive review of the department’s response and outlines 35 recommendations for improving future emergency operations.

This final report builds on the 98-page preliminary AAR issued in February 2024, which included 32 initial recommendations. In addition to these, the final AAR features three new recommendations: one from the Maui Fire Department, one from a joint report by the Fire Safety Research Institute and the Hawai‘i Attorney General, and one additional recommendation from the MPD.

The three new recommendations include the following:

Ensure that dispatch teams are fully staffed by hiring additional personnel as needed. Additionally, verify that all personnel are cross-trained to improve responsiveness during a mass casualty event. Maintain a list of trained individuals, such as retired personnel, who may be available to provide communication support during an event.

Expand and enhance the aerial capabilities of Maui County.

Collaborate with the Maui Fire Department (MFD) to establish a unified command structure for supervisors and above. This initiative aims to improve coordination and consistency. Focus on strengthening the Incident Command System (ICS) within both departments through joint training and integration efforts.

“As we reflect on the devastating fires that claimed 102 lives, we do so with deep respect and an unwavering commitment to learning, improving, and honoring those we lost,” stated Police Chief John Pelletier. “This final report is not only a record of what transpired but also a blueprint for how we can move forward as a stronger and more resilient community.”

The After-Action Report documents the critical role that police personnel played during the disaster, highlighting successful actions, challenges encountered, and ways to strengthen future response efforts. The report details evacuations, road closures, search and recovery operations, dispatch, and the maintenance of public safety amidst the ever-changing climate, offering a clear insight into how the department operated under unprecedented circumstances.

Among the recommendations, the expansion and enhancement of the Real-Time Operations Center (RTOC) stands out as a key initiative that is already in progress. This center will serve as an intelligence and coordination hub, improving situational awareness and resource allocation for future emergencies.

“While the losses we have suffered are immeasurable, our resolve remains unshaken. We are—and will always be—Maui Strong,” police said.

To view the full After-Action Report, visit https://www.mauipolice.com/