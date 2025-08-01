Roadwork to limit Mill Street access over the weekend

Mill Street. PC: (7.24.19) Wendy Osher

Maui Kupono, LLC, in partnership with the County of Maui Department of Public Works and SSFM, will conduct road reconstruction on Mill Street—from Halewili Street to Lower Main Street—on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 2 and 3.

Work will occur between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day. During this time, access to and from driveways and residences fronting the work zone will be limited or restricted. Residents are advised to park away from their homes and prepare for limited accessibility throughout the day. Once work is completed, all access will be restored.

For more information, contact Vili Tolutaʻu of Maui Kupono, LLC at 808-298-6989. The company apologizes for the inconvenience and thanks the community for their cooperation.