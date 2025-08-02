Brando’s secret: How being ‘a big kid at heart’ inspired Maui youth to spread their wings

Brandon LaRue, affectionately known as “Brando,” flashes da shaka during a recent aloha event with some of the youth he’s mentored at the Pāʻia Youth & Cultural Center. After 14 years, he’s leaving his “second home” to serve as youth director at the Maui Family YMCA. Courtesy photo

After 14 years of dedicated mentorship at the Pāʻia Youth & Cultural Center, Brandon LaRue — known affectionately as “Brando” — is bidding aloha to his second home. His next chapter in life will be as youth director at the Maui Family YMCA.

And he takes with him a simple, but profound secret of connecting with youths often in the most turbulent of times growing up — figuring out who they are, separate from their parents. LaRue’s legacy isn’t the programs he helped build or his adventures with young people. It’s been forging relationships with youths by being attentive, relatable and keeping his childlike joy in mentoring them.

“I’m just a big kid at heart,” he said. “I’ve never lost that sense of play, curiosity or the ability to laugh at myself, and I think young people can feel that.”

LaRue said he has found success in being consistent and building trust. Youths who’ve been fortunate enough to come under his mentorship have been part of a community where they’ve been recognized, supported and challenged.

“I meet them where they’re at, listen more than I speak, and always try to keep it real with no judgment,” he said. “I take time to learn what matters to them, what excites them, and what they’re struggling with. Trust doesn’t come quickly, but if you show up consistently and treat them with respect, it starts to grow. And sure, a little stash of snacks doesn’t hurt! Sugar incentives have carried us through more than a few tough days.”



His departure coincides with the recent partnership between the youth center and Imua Family Services. The collaboration has built on the center’s existing recreational and life skills programs and expands on essential services provided by Imua, including family support, mental health and wellness counseling, case management and teen support.























A mentor, big brother, and coach

LaRue’s journey began in an entirely different world — the golf and tourism industry. He recalled feeling a desire for more than just a job, a need to make a tangible impact. He found that opportunity at the youth center, which quickly became a second home.

“My goal was to give 100% of my effort to make PYCC the best it could possibly be,” he said.

His role at the center was multifaceted. He was a coach, a big brother and a facilitator, combining adventure with personal growth. A typical week could involve paddling 2 miles offshore in windy conditions to mountain biking down the Skyline Trail or simply “talking story” over a game of pool.

“No matter the activity, it’s always about showing up consistently and modeling healthy, grounded ways of living,” he said.

He saw countless transformations, watching teenagers arrive at the center unsure of themselves and leave as confident, compassionate leaders. For LaRue, the most profound changes were seeing youth return years later, sometimes to even become staff members themselves.

He was particularly passionate about the center’s ocean programs — downwind stand-up paddling, bodyboarding and offshore kayak fishing. These activities helped shape future lives when combined with adventure, wellness, challenge and joy. Some youth have gone on to surf and foil professionally, and some have completed channel crossings, all inspired by their time in the water with LaRue.

Heartfelt testimonials

LaRue’s departure has brought an outpouring of love and admiration.

“From the very first paddle, it was clear this was more than just fun,” said Guy Barr. “You were mentoring them in a deep and meaningful way. You taught them to read the ocean, trust themselves and lead with heart. With patience, kindness and joy, you helped shape confident, compassionate young humans. Your presence will be deeply missed.”

The Mcclenahan family expressed gratitude to Brando for being at the youth center “rain or shine six days a week from the time it opens to closing pretty much.”

“You are a positive, inspiring and adventurous ‘big brother’ to all the boys and have encouraged them to try so many new things, always promoting kindness and inclusivity,” the family said.

“Brando will be missed by the kids and the parents,” the McCluskey Ohana said. “He created a year full of activities for the kids. They were always looking forward to go every day to PYCC.”

“We don’t have enough words to thank Brando for what he has taught and shared with our kids. He will surely be missed.”

A bittersweet decision to move on

Leaving the youth center was “the hardest decision I have ever made,” LaRue said. The departure of former Executive Director Susun White, who served for over 30 years, marked a new era for the center. LaRue said he felt a calling to grow in a new way, and an opportunity to step into the role of youth director at the Maui Family YMCA presented itself.

“I felt it was the right time and opportunity to continue making a positive impact on a broader scale,” he said. “I felt that I needed to honor that calling and have faith in this new chapter.”

LaRue is approaching his final days at the youth center with intention, reflecting on the countless memories made on van rides, multi-day camping trips, and events like Beachfest. He’s been saying his goodbyes through final paddles and mountain bike trips, committed to leaving in the same way he showed up — “fully present and filled with gratitude for everything this journey has given me.”



As he prepares for his next phase of life, LaRue said he hopes his legacy will live on in the lives of those he’s touched, in the youth who found confidence in the ocean, and in the memories they created together.

“More than anything, I hope my time at PYCC reminded young people that they are capable, they matter, and they belong,” he said.

Brandon LaRue is saluted on the beach with stand-up paddles. Courtesy photo

He has a final message for the youth he’s mentored: “Keep showing up. Keep choosing growth. And know that you’re capable of more than you realize. I’ll always be rooting for you.”

LaRue is a proud father and family man. He enjoys capturing special moments as a professional portrait photographer. He’s passionate about being in or near the ocean, whether paddling, fishing or catching waves. “I also love spending time outdoors and finding joy in the simple things life offers,” he said.