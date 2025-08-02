Hawaiian Airlines launches ‘Sip and Soar Sweepstakes’ to celebrate local travel and culinary excellence

Sip & Soar Sweepstakes runs through Aug. 31, 2025. One lucky winner receives a Maui staycation package valued at $3,550. (Courtesy: Hawaiian Airlines)

Hawaiian Airlines, in partnership with Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa and the Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival, is inviting kamaʻāina to rediscover the beauty and flavors of West Maui through its new Sip & Soar Sweepstakes. The campaign, running through Aug. 31, offers Huakaʻi by Hawaiian members an exclusive chance to win an unforgettable Maui getaway.

The sweepstakes is part of Hawaiian Airlines’ ongoing commitment to supporting local travel and community events. One lucky winner will receive a Maui staycation package valued at $3,550, which includes:

Two roundtrip neighbor island flight on Hawaiian Airlines

A two-night oceanfront stay at the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa

Two priority access tickets to the “World of Wagyu, Wine & Whiskey” at the 15th Annual Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival on Oct. 25 in Kāʻanapali

“This sweepstakes is our way of encouraging kamaʻāina, through our Huakaʻi by Hawaiian program, to reconnect with and support the vibrant community of West Maui,” said Alisa Onishi, managing director of Hawai‘i marketing at Hawaiian Airlines. “We’re honored to partner with Sheraton Maui and the Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival to help spotlight the incredible culture, cuisine, and hospitality that make Maui so special.”

To enter, Hawai‘i residents must be 21 years or older and enrolled in Huakaʻi by Hawaiian by Aug. 31, 2025. Membership is free and offers exclusive benefits such as quarterly fare discounts, one free checked bag on interisland flights and access to special promotions.

All eligible Huakaʻi by Hawaiian members will be automatically entered into the sweepstakes. The winner will be notified via email and must accept the prize and applicable tax responsibilities.

For official rules and eligibility, visit HawaiianAirlines.com/OfficialRules.