Lahaina O-Bon Festival announces return to temple grounds 2 years after wildfire loss

File (2023): Chochin (lanterns) adorn the yagura (tower) and light the way for the dancers at the 2023 Lahaina Jodo Mission Bon Dance held on July 1, 2023. The Lahaina Jodo Mission was destroyed in the devastating 2023 wildfires. (Photo courtesy: Cy Yoshizu)

The Lahaina O-Bon Festival will return to Lahaina Jodo Mission on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, marking the first time the full-scale event will be held on temple grounds since the August 2023 wildfire destroyed three historic Buddhist temples in Lahaina.

The public event begins with live entertainment at 5 p.m., followed by Bon dancing at 7 p.m. The event is a collaboration between Lahaina Jodo Mission, Lahaina Hongwanji and Lahaina Shingon Mission—all lost in the fire.

Originally scheduled to be held at Lahaina Cannery Mall, this year’s festival returns to temple grounds thanks to community-led site restoration and support.

“This move was made possible through the collective effort and generous support of the community, who came together to prepare the site and ensure it could safely welcome guests,” the organizers said.

In addition to Bon dancing, the event will feature Lahaina-based food and craft vendors, offering local flavors and handmade goods. Keiki games and activities, organized by student clubs from Lahainaluna High School, will serve as fundraisers for youth programs and leadership opportunities. Hands-on cultural craft activities will be hosted by Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center, the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaiʻi and the Japanese Cultural Society of Maui.

Performances by Zenshin Taiko, Maui Taiko, Torao Hikariyama and other local artists will accompany the celebration. Ministers from the three temples will offer prayers in remembrance of lost loved ones and ancestors.

Organizers ask attendees to drive carefully and follow parking signage and volunteer direction to ensure safety for all.

File (2024): Taiko drummers perform at the 2024 Lahaina Obon Festival, which was held at Lahaina Cannery Mall. (Courtesy: Kuhinia Maui)

The festival is a continuation of multiple Bon Dance events taking place across Maui this summer. Attendees may also be interested in Kuhinia Maui’s paddle out gatherings, happening on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, marking two years since the wildfires.

A long-standing tradition in Japan and across Hawaiʻi, Bon honors the spirits of ancestors through music, dance and community. This year’s celebration seeks to offer a joyful space for residents, families and friends to come together under the stars, reconnect through tradition and celebrate the enduring spirit of Lahaina. All are welcome.