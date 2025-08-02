Show off your safe driving skills in DTRIC’s ‘Drive Aloha Challenge’

Motorists make their way across the Wailuku Bridge toward Main Street during Tuesday’s tsunami scare. Hawai‘i drivers are being asked to participate in DTRIC Insurance’s annual Drive Aloha Challenge, Aug. 1-30.

Hawai‘i motorists have a chance to win a few bucks by buckling up and driving safely in DTRIC Insurance’s Drive Aloha Challenge, now in its third year.

Here’s how it works: From Aug. 1-30, Hawai‘i residents can download the DriveWell Go app developed by Cambridge Mobile Telematics, a global leader in telematics-based behavioral analytics.

The app measures driving safety, gives participants points for safe driving habits, and provides feedback after every trip. The top three safest drivers will take home cash prizes, including a $2,500 grand prize, $1,000 for second place, and $500 for third.



“We launched Drive Aloha to make our roads safer,” said Takuya “Taku” Mitsueda, president and chief executive officer of DTRIC Insurance. “There have been 45 traffic-related deaths on Oʻahu so far this year, up from 22 at this time last year. That should concern all of us. The Drive Aloha Challenge encourages safer driving habits through friendly competition and a shared commitment to protecting our communities.”

Maui County has 13 traffic-related fatalities so far this, according to the Maui Police Department.



“DTRIC’s Drive Aloha Challenge sets the standard for turning safe driving into a community-wide movement,” said William V. Powers, chief executive officer and co-founder of CMT. “Hawai‘i drivers are showing that safety isn’t just an individual decision; it’s a collective mission. We’re proud to support DTRIC as they continue to raise awareness, reduce crashes, and make measurable improvements to road safety across O’ahu.”



To enter, participants must be 18 or older with a valid Hawai‘i driver’s license. After downloading the DriveWell Go app, users join the challenge with token code 134617. Drivers are scored on five key safe driving behaviors: rapid acceleration, harsh braking, hard cornering, at-risk speeding and phone distraction. The app runs quietly in the background and provides feedback after every trip. The app is available for download on iOS (Apple App Store)and Android (Google Play).



To be eligible for prizes, participants must join during the contest period and complete at least 30 trips and 150 miles by 11:59 p.m. HST on Aug. 30. Winners will be announced on Sept. 4 at www.dtric.com/drivealohachallenge.



Launched in 2016, Drive Aloha is DTRIC’s community-wide initiative that encourages all roadway users — drivers, cyclists and pedestrians—to be more courteous and alert. Supporters can take the Drive Aloha safety pledge at www.drivealoha.com to show their commitment to safer roads across Hawai‘i.



For contest rules, app instructions and leaderboard updates, visit www.dtric.com/drivealohachallenge.