Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 04, 2025

August 3, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A










Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
1-3
2-4
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
3-5
5-7
6-8
6-8 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 12:37 PM HST.




Low 0.2 feet 04:31 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 01:06 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:03 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate, long period south swell is expected to build in early Monday. This swell may peak just below High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria late Monday and into Tuesday before declining Wednesday. Another swell is expected from a low formed south of New Zealand at the end of July, that measured seas of 35 to 40 feet aimed towards Hawaii. This swell is expected to build on Thursday and hold through the end of the week which could get near HSA criteria at its peak. 


Short period trade wind swell will keep east facing shores elevated and choppy through Monday due to strong trade winds. By late Monday into Tuesday, a moderate, medium to long period east swell is expected to fill in from the energy from former Tropical Cyclone Gil. 


A small, medium period northwest swell originating from Typhoon Krosa in the western Pacific will bring a small bump up in surf along north facing shores this evening and hold through Monday. Another bump is expected as a small, medium to long period northwest swell looks to fill in Thursday and Friday. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments