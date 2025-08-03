Maui Surf Forecast for August 04, 2025

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 2-4 3-5 3-5 South Facing 3-5 5-7 6-8 6-8 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 12:37 PM HST. Low 0.2 feet 04:31 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 01:06 PM HST. Sunrise 6:01 AM HST. Sunset 7:03 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate, long period south swell is expected to build in early Monday. This swell may peak just below High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria late Monday and into Tuesday before declining Wednesday. Another swell is expected from a low formed south of New Zealand at the end of July, that measured seas of 35 to 40 feet aimed towards Hawaii. This swell is expected to build on Thursday and hold through the end of the week which could get near HSA criteria at its peak.

Short period trade wind swell will keep east facing shores elevated and choppy through Monday due to strong trade winds. By late Monday into Tuesday, a moderate, medium to long period east swell is expected to fill in from the energy from former Tropical Cyclone Gil.

A small, medium period northwest swell originating from Typhoon Krosa in the western Pacific will bring a small bump up in surf along north facing shores this evening and hold through Monday. Another bump is expected as a small, medium to long period northwest swell looks to fill in Thursday and Friday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.