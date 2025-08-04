29th Annual Arthur T. Ueoka Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament to Tee Off on Sept. 6, 2025

The Arthur T. Ueoka Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament is back for its 29th year, set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at The Dunes at Maui Lani Golf Course.

The tournament honors the memory of former Judge and Prosecutor Arthur T. Ueoka, with all proceeds supporting scholarships for individuals with Maui ties who are pursuing a law degree.

The tournament continues to make a significant impact by helping local students achieve their dreams of a legal education. Don’t miss the chance to participate in this special event that blends the spirit of competition with community support.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The event will begin with registration at 6 a.m. and a shotgun start at 7 a.m. The format will be a four-person scramble, offering a fun and competitive atmosphere for golfers of all skill levels.

Following the tournament, an awards ceremony and lunch will be held at Fuego Argentinean Steakhouse.

Early Entry fee: $150 per golfer (Before August 23rd)

Late Entry fee: $200 per golfer

Hole Sponsorship: $250 (Scan the QR code for hole sponsorship)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Entry fee includes:

Golf and cart

Entry into “Closest to the Pin” contests

Entry into the “Longest Drive” contest

Lunch and beverages

Prizes

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Entry Forms are located here: https://tinyurl.com/4rauzj2j

Please sign up by Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, for early entry. Hard cutoff for entry will be on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. If you have any questions, please contact Frank Loyd Jr. at frank.m.loyd@mauicounty.gov.