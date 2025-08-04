Maui News

Makawao man found unresponsive at Mākena State Park

August 4, 2025, 11:55 AM HST
* Updated August 4, 11:56 AM
Mākena State Park. File photo by Wendy Osher.

Maui police say foul play is not expected in a miscellaneous accident involving a Makawao man found unresponsive at Mākena State Park, Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported at 4:38 p.m. on July 31, 2025. Upon arrival, first responders were performing life-saving measures; however, those measures proved unsuccessful. 

The victim has been identified as Terry Jess Cabradilla, 63, of Makawao.

The preliminary investigation indicates no signs of foul play, and an autopsy has been scheduled.

The Maui Police Department extended condolences to Cabradilla’s family and friends.

