Maui County Bar Association announces Arthur T. Ueoka Scholarship Program

The Maui County Bar Association (MCBA) has announced the availability of the Arthur T. Ueoka Scholarship, offering six $1,000 scholarships to current and prospective law students with significant ties to Maui County. This scholarship honors the legacy of Arthur T. Ueoka, a respected former judge and prosecutor, who dedicated his life to justice and the legal profession.

The MCBA encourages applications from individuals who demonstrate a compelling financial need and are committed to pursuing a career in law.

Eligibility Criteria:

Current or prospective law school students.

Significant ties to Maui County.

Demonstrated financial need.

The deadline to apply for the Arthur T. Ueoka Scholarship is Sept. 30, 2025. Interested applicants can submit their applications through the following link:

https://tinyurl.com/MCBA2025.

For further information or inquiries, please contact Andres Tobar at andres.e.tobar@hawaii.gov.