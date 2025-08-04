Maui County Bar Association announces Arthur T. Ueoka Scholarship Program
The Maui County Bar Association (MCBA) has announced the availability of the Arthur T. Ueoka Scholarship, offering six $1,000 scholarships to current and prospective law students with significant ties to Maui County. This scholarship honors the legacy of Arthur T. Ueoka, a respected former judge and prosecutor, who dedicated his life to justice and the legal profession.
The MCBA encourages applications from individuals who demonstrate a compelling financial need and are committed to pursuing a career in law.
Eligibility Criteria:
- Current or prospective law school students.
- Significant ties to Maui County.
- Demonstrated financial need.
The deadline to apply for the Arthur T. Ueoka Scholarship is Sept. 30, 2025. Interested applicants can submit their applications through the following link:
https://tinyurl.com/MCBA2025.
For further information or inquiries, please contact Andres Tobar at andres.e.tobar@hawaii.gov.