New culinary executives elevate guest dining at Wailea Beach Resort

Chef Charles Andres is returning as executive chef while Amanda Lindquist has been appointed as director of culinary experiences & liquid libations at the Wailea Beach Resort, Marriott Maui. Courtesy photos

Wailea Beach Resort, Marriott Maui has appointed Amanda Lindquist as director of culinary experiences & liquid libations while Chef Charles Andres has returned as executive chef.

According to an announcement from the resort, “these strategic selections underscore an ongoing commitment to delivering restaurant-caliber, regionally inspired cuisine that honors Hawai‘i’s bounty.”

“Following an extensive property-wide refresh, including the debut of Signature Oceanfront Villas, the resort is poised to build upon its renewed guest experience through the evolution of its dining program. With Lindquist overseeing all food and beverage operations and Andres at the helm of the kitchen, visitors can expect immersive food and beverage experiences that go far beyond traditional resort fare, setting a new standard across the oceanfront property.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lindquist’s appointment comes with a newly defined role that reflects her creative vision and passion for outstanding service. As director of Culinary Experiences & Liquid Libations, she will oversee the full scope of food and beverage initiatives across the property, including restaurant operations, cocktail development, signature activations and in-room dining.

Lindquist brings more than a decade of hospitality and culinary experience to the role. She most recently served as executive chef at Wailea Beach Resort and previously held leadership positions with Marriott International, supporting properties such as The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua; Detroit Westin Downtown; and Renaissance Dallas Fort Worth. Her background also includes time as corporate executive chef for Di Bruno Brothers in Philadelphia. A graduate of Johnson & Wales University with a degree in Food and Beverage Management, Lindquist continues to shape the resort’s culinary identity through authenticity and dedication to excellence.

Chef Andres has more than two decades of culinary leadership and a deep-rooted connection to the Maui community. A longtime member of the resort ‘ohana, Andres previously served as executive sous chef at Wailea Beach Resort from 2019 to 2024, where he helped shape its high-volume culinary operations and reimagined key offerings such as transitioning the traditional luʻau to a family-style format. Most recently, he held the role of executive chef at Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, where he oversaw a 60-person kitchen team, implemented cost-saving initiatives and successfully led the execution of VIP events. His career also includes senior roles at Roy’s Restaurants, where he served as chef partner and experience as a chef-owner in San Diego.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In his new role, Andres will direct the property’s culinary vision, championing partnerships with local farms, fisheries and distilleries, sustainable sourcing, and nurturing a high-performing team.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Highlights of the resort’s culinary program enhancements :

· Expanded Happy Hour Offerings: Guests can now enjoy curated happy hour menus at KAPA Bar & Grill, Sunset Bar, Maluhia Pool, ʻOhi Pools, and Nalu Pool Bar, available daily from 3 to 5 p.m. Makani Lobby Bar and HUMBLE MARKET KITCHIN by Roy Yamaguchi also offer happy hour specials from 5 to 6 p.m., giving guests even more ways to relax and indulge with locally inspired bites and handcrafted cocktails across the property.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

· Private Dining Enhancements: An enhanced private dining program will debut this summer through the resort’s banquet team, offering memorable moments at the closest proximity to the ocean’s edge.

· Seasonal & Holiday Dining Experiences: Launching in July, new offerings will bring families together through special events like Family-Style BBQs, Pizza Nights, Thanksgiving Dinners To-Go and Festive Sunday Roasts, all designed to appeal to multi-generational travelers.

· Immersive Culinary Programming: Guests will be invited to connect more deeply with Hawai‘i’s flavors through on-property mixology classes, tropical fruit tastings, tequila and local spirit samplings, and other hands-on activations that extend beyond the dining outlets.

Guided by a shared passion for hospitality and a deep respect for Hawai‘i’s bounty, Lindquist and Andres are shaping a culinary program where innovation meets tradition, and every plate is served with aloha.