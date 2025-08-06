Maui credit unions unite to support wildfire recovery with $153,000 donation to Ho’ōla LTRG

Credit union leaders presented a $153,000 contribution to Ho‘ōla LTRG to support wildfire recovery and home rebuild efforts in Lahaina. Pictured from left: Clayton Fuchigami (Maui FCU), Kelly Giso (Hoʻōla LTRG), Guy Muraoka (Kahului FCU), Gary Fukuroku (Maui County FCU), Rhonda Alexander-Monkres (Ho‘ōla LTRG), Brandy Cajudoy (Hoʻōla LTRG), Trevor Tokishi (Valley Isle Community FCU), Kelly Tobita (Maui Teachers FCU), Craig Kinoshita (Wailuku FCU), and Stephen Van Bueren (Ho‘ōla LTRG).

The Credit Union Wildfire Relief Fund, representing a coalition of Maui’s six chartered credit unions, has donated $153,000 to the Ho‘ōla iā Mauiakama Long Term Recovery Group (Ho‘ōla LTRG) to support ongoing wildfire recovery efforts. The funds will directly assist families rebuilding their homes by covering insurance gaps in upcoming Mennonite Disaster Service (MDS) construction projects.

The donation—made possible by Maui County Federal Credit Union, MauiFed Credit Union, Kahului Federal Credit Union, Valley Isle Community Federal Credit Union, Wailuku Federal Credit Union, and Maui Teachers Federal Credit Union—reflects the credit union community’s deep commitment to long-term recovery. As member-owned financial cooperatives rooted in service, these credit unions understand the importance of standing with their neighbors in times of crisis.

The $153,000 contribution has already been received and will be deployed immediately to support the next 10 Mennonite Disaster Service homes, helping to cover critical material costs that fall outside insurance coverage.

“We are deeply grateful to receive this generous gift from Maui’s credit unions, a powerful coalition rooted in service to our community,” said Rhonda Alexander-Monkres, Executive Director of Ho’ōla LTRG. “Their confidence in our work—and alignment in values—means so much as we continue helping survivors rebuild their lives. At Ho’ōla LTRG, we are always seeking partners and donors who share our commitment to supporting families through their unique recovery journeys.”

“As credit unions rooted in this community, we understand the real financial challenges families face after disaster strikes,” said Gary Fukuroku, President & CEO of Maui County Federal Credit Union. “Insurance doesn’t always cover the full cost of rebuilding, and many survivors are left to navigate unexpected expenses on their own. By partnering with Ho‘ōla LTRG, we’re helping bridge that gap—ensuring families in Lahaina have the critical support they need to move forward with hope and stability.”

Since the August 2023 wildfires, Ho‘ōla LTRG has led coordinated recovery efforts for survivors and communities most impacted by the disaster, with a primary focus on Lahaina and surrounding areas. Its Volunteer Rebuild Housing Program—funded in part by a $760,528 Maui Strong Fund grant—works with partners like Mennonite Disaster Service to deliver 10 to 20 rebuilt homes each year for families with no other means to rebuild.

The Credit Union Wildfire Relief Fund now joins a growing network of major supporters of Ho‘ōla LTRG’s mission, including the Hawai‘i Community Foundation, Catholic Diocese of Honolulu, Habitat for Humanity Maui, and grassroots partners united in the effort to restore Maui’s communities.

The Ho‘ōla LTRG is dedicated to supporting Maui’s long-term recovery and rebuilding efforts following the August 2023 wildfires. Comprised of local organizations, community leaders, and partners, Ho‘ōla LTRG provides critical resources, coordinates recovery programs, and assists wildfire survivors in rebuilding their homes and lives. Through collaboration and community-driven initiatives, the organization remains committed to helping ensure a resilient and sustainable future for Maui. Learn more at mauilongtermrecovery.org.