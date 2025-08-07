Hyatt Regency Maui offers 50% kamaʻāina rate through Nov. 20, plus Hawai‘i resident-only perks

Pictured is the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa in Kāʻanapali. (PC: Hyatt Regency)

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa has announced a limited-time kamaʻāina offer, featuring a rare 50% off room rate, no resort fee, discounted parking and a lineup of on-property discounts designed just for locals.

The resort offers everything from sunset dining and rooftop stargazing to family-friendly activities and live entertainment — all a short drive or quick flight away.

The Hyatt Regency Maui Kamaʻāina Special Offer includes:

50% off room rates, with stays starting from just $299/night, for trips booked now through Nov. 20, 2025 (blackout dates apply)

Waived daily resort fee

Discounted self-parking

Book using Offer Code KAMA. Valid Hawai‘i I.D. required at check-in

Kamaʻāina guests also receive exclusive discounts across the resort, including:

15% off food and non-alcoholic beverages at ‘Umalu (poolside bar & grill), Swan Court (breakfast with waterfall views) and Japengo (award-winning sushi & island cuisine with sunset views)

20% off services at The Spa – including signature massages, facials and island-inspired body treatments using locally sourced ingredients

25% off tickets to the Drums of the Pacific Lu‘au – a beachfront evening of Polynesian culture, dance and cuisine

20% off rooftop stargazing at Tour of the Stars – view the night sky through Hawai‘i’s only recreational telescope of its kind

20% off poolside cabana rentals and recreation merchandise

10% off dinner at Son’z Steakhouse – a refined dining experience with fresh seafood, premium cuts, and wine cellar views

Those who can’t stay overnight may be interested in kamaʻāina day passes available through ResortPass, offering residents access to the resort’s amenities, such as its oceanfront pool, waterslide and loungers.

Upcoming events to plan around: