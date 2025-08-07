Lahaina restaurant donates August pizza proceeds to support wildfire recovery efforts

Sale Pepe Pizzeria e Cucina. Courtesy photo

In honor and remembrance of the second anniversary of the 2023 Lahaina wildfires, Sale Pepe Pizzeria e Cucina is donating all proceeds from its Margherita Pizza throughout August to the Maui Pono Foundation.

Owners Michele and Qiana Di Bari lost their original restaurant in the fires and became the first to fully rebuild and reopen a restaurant in Lahaina town, returning this past March. The new location is in Emerald Plaza at 157 Kupuohi St., Ste. J1.

The couple also expanded last month, opening a sister restaurant, Via! by Sale Pepe, in Whalers Village.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Beneficiary Maui Pono Foundation is a grassroots organization dedicated to helping the Lahaina community affected by the fires with rebuilding efforts.

Pictured (L-R): Michele and Qiana Di Bari. Courtesy photos