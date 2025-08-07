Lahaina restaurant donates August pizza proceeds to support wildfire recovery efforts

August 7, 2025, 2:30 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Sale Pepe Pizzeria e Cucina. Courtesy photo

In honor and remembrance of the second anniversary of the 2023 Lahaina wildfires, Sale Pepe Pizzeria e Cucina is donating all proceeds from its Margherita Pizza throughout August to the Maui Pono Foundation.

Owners Michele and Qiana Di Bari lost their original restaurant in the fires and became the first to fully rebuild and reopen a restaurant in Lahaina town, returning this past March. The new location is in Emerald Plaza at 157 Kupuohi St., Ste. J1.

The couple also expanded last month, opening a sister restaurant, Via! by Sale Pepe, in Whalers Village.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Beneficiary Maui Pono Foundation is a grassroots organization dedicated to helping the Lahaina community affected by the fires with rebuilding efforts.

Pictured (L-R): Michele and Qiana Di Bari. Courtesy photos

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments