The first installment of Maui County real property taxes for fiscal year 2025–2026 is due by Aug. 20, 2025. Tax bills have been mailed to all property owners or their agents, according to the County of Maui Department of Finance.

If you did not receive your bill, contact Collections at 808-270-7697. Not receiving a bill will not prevent assessment of penalties and/or interest charges due to late payments.

Real property taxpayers who don’t pay the full amount due by Aug. 20 will be charged a one-time 10% penalty and a monthly 1% interest on the unpaid balance until it’s paid. For more information, visit www.mauipropertytax.com or call 808-270-7697 for Maui; 1-800-272-0125 ext. 7697 for Lānaʻi; and 1-800-272-0117 ext. 7697 for Molokaʻi.

Payment options include:

Electronic payments via website or phone

Pay with a credit card, debit card, or electronic check. A convenience fee is charged by the service provider.

Use only the first 13 digits of Tax Map Key/Parcel ID (RP 2-1-2-345-678-9123-000 → 2123456789123).

Online: Visit www.mauipropertytax.com and click “Point & Pay” button at the bottom of the page.

Phone: Call 1-833-312-0151 and follow the instructions.

Autopay

A free service that automatically deducts the tax payment from a checking account.

Enroll at least 10 days before the due date.

Sign up at www.mauicounty.gov/576 (click “Automatic Payment Option”) or call 808-270-7697.

Bank wire transfer

Call 808-270-7697 for instructions.

Postal service

Payments must be USPS postmarked by Aug. 20, 2025, to avoid late fees.

With payment coupon: Mail to P.O. Box 29760, Honolulu, HI 96820-2160.

Without payment coupon: Mail to 110 ‘Ala‘ihi Street, Suite 108, Kahului, HI 96732.

Drop box

No cash, please. Enclose payment in a sealed envelope. Canceled check serves as receipt.

Drop off by 4 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2025, to avoid late fees. Drop boxes are located at front entrances of County of Maui Service Center (110 ‘Ala‘ihi St., Kahului) and Kalana O Maui building (200 S. High St., Wailuku).

In-person

Pay with cash, check, credit, or debit card (card payments have a convenience fee) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at County of Maui Service Center, Treasury Division Payment Center, 110 ‘Ala‘ihi St., Suite 108, Kahului.