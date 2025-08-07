The Sentry unveils ticket options for the 2026 event

Sentry at The Plantation Course in Kapalua, Maui. File PC: Wendy Osher

The Sentry today announced ticket options for the 2026 event when the first Signature Event of the PGA TOUR Regular Season returns to The Plantation Course from Jan. 8-11.

As the first event of the PGA TOUR’s Opening Drive, The Sentry hosts TOUR winners from the previous season, including FedExCup Fall winners, as well as the top 50 players from the 2025 FedExCup standings, which are those who qualify for the BMW Championship, the second FedExCup Playoffs event, held next week at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owing Mills, Maryland.

The Cook Pine Club

Membership to the exclusive Cook Pine Club at The Sentry offers an onsite experience including valet service, curated menu items, alongside craft cocktails, and the best views of golf and the island. Cook Pine Club members enjoy exclusive access to venues providing the most captivating vantage points from No. 1 tee, No. 11, and No. 18 green, all featuring sweeping vistas of the Pacific Ocean.

While navigating the course, members have exclusive access to cart shuttle services between Nos. 11 and 18 for easy travel throughout the course. The Cook Pine Club offers both weekly and daily ticket options from Thursday through Sunday.

The Gallery Pass

The Gallery Pass offers fans access to the tournament grounds at The Plantation Course at Kapalua, along with bleacher seating and up-close viewing along the rope lines throughout the course as the PGA TOUR’s best compete at The Sentry.

The Gallery Pass, with a limited number of tickets per day, is available in both daily ticket and weekly ticket options from Thursday through Sunday, plus applicable taxes and fees.

The Kama‘āina Ticket presented by Mauna Loa

The Sentry offers special Gallery Pass admission rates for kama‘āina, which are available to Hawai‘i residents with a valid Hawai‘i State ID or driver’s license. The Kama‘āina Ticket presented by Mauna Loa gives spectators access to public venues and the ability to stand along the rope lines to watch the TOUR’s best golfers in action at The Plantation Course at Kapalua. The kama‘āina admission rate to The Sentry, with limited ticket availability per day, starts at $50 for Thursday, $60 for Friday, $65 for Saturday, and $75 for Sunday, plus applicable taxes and fees.

First Responders and Military Tickets

The Sentry once again offers complimentary tickets for first responders and military guests. The First Responder Ticket Program offers two (2) complimentary tickets per day from Thursday through Sunday, while the Military Ticket Program offers active, retired, reserved military and National Guard members two (2) complimentary tickets per day and discounted tickets available each day for veterans.

All military and first responders should visit TheSentry.com for instructions on how to redeem their two complimentary tickets per day digitally in advance of the tournament. Please note both groups will need an active GovX account to verify status and unlock the ticket offer. If military members and first responders don’t have one connected to their credentials, they must visit www.govx.com to create an account. Of note, tickets are not transferable.

In all instances, except for The Cook Pine Club, two keiki aged 15 and under are admitted free with a ticketed adult. With 18 holes and 316 acres of property at The Plantation Course at Kapalua, there is endless space for families to explore, play and enjoy some fresh air and time away from the screen.

General Parking Pass

For those traveling to The Plantation Course at Kapalua, a General Parking pass is available for $20 (plus taxes and fees). The General Parking Lot will serve as the primary location from Thursday through Sunday, located adjacent to D.T. Fleming Beach Park. Simply follow the signage along Honoapiilani Hwy, Kapalua, HI 96761. A complimentary, air-conditioned shuttle will transport fans from the General Parking Lot to the main gate.

Kama‘āina can purchase General Parking passes for a discounted rate of $10 (plus taxes and fees, limit 1 per person, per day). Fans must reserve General Parking passes in advance as passes will not be available for purchase at the parking lot.

All tickets to The Sentry and General Parking passes can be purchased by visiting TheSentry.com.

As the PGA TOUR’s season-opening event, The Sentry features one of the most accomplished fields in golf contested at one of the most unique settings on the PGA TOUR. For information about the 2026 event, please visit TheSentry.com. Fans are encouraged to follow The Sentry on Facebook, X and Instagram.

