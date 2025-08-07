UH study: 2 years after Maui fires health challenges remain, social support key to healing

Maui Wildfire Exposure Study collection event. (Courtesy: UH News)

Two years after the devastating Maui wildfires, a new University of Hawaiʻi study paints a complex picture: the physical and emotional scars of the disaster remain, but strong community ties are proving to be a powerful force for recovery.

The research, published on Aug. 6 in JAMA Network Open, a journal of the American Medical Association, tracked 1,174 adults through the Maui Wildfire Exposure Study (MauiWES). It found that while many survivors still report lingering symptoms, those with stronger social support networks experienced better mental health and resilience, even in the face of hardship.

Key findings

Persistent health problems: Nearly half of participants (47%) still report symptoms such as fatigue, breathing difficulties and eye irritation more than a year after the fires.

Nearly half of participants (47%) still report symptoms such as fatigue, breathing difficulties and eye irritation more than a year after the fires. Reduced lung function near the burn zone: Among those tested, 22% had below-normal lung function, and residents living within the fire perimeter had lung function nearly 6 percentage points lower than those outside, on average.

Among those tested, 22% had below-normal lung function, and residents living within the fire perimeter had lung function nearly 6 percentage points lower than those outside, on average. Mental health burden: Half screened positive for depression—up from about 30% before the fire—while 1 in 4 experienced anxiety. Suicidal thoughts, though less common, were reported by 4% of participants.

Crucial role of social support for mental well-being

Despite these challenges, one clear takeaway emerged: feeling supported matters. Survivors with strong social networks:

Experienced five fewer days of poor health each month on average.

Reported significantly lower depression scores, even among those with high wildfire exposure.

“Neighbors and family aren’t just a comfort—they are critical to recovery,” said study co-lead Ruben Juarez, UH Economic Research Organization (UHERO)-HMSA Distinguished Endowed Professor of Health Economics. “Disaster response must go beyond rebuilding homes. It must strengthen the social fabric that helps people heal.”

Social support did not improve lung function, underscoring the need for ongoing clinical care to support physical health.

What this means for Maui and beyond

“This is a lesson in resilience—but also in responsibility,” said co-lead Alika Maunakea, professor in the Department of Anatomy, Biochemistry and Physiology at the UH Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM). “Healing after the disaster isn’t just about rebuilding; it means restoring the systems that sustain health. We need long-term investment in biomonitoring, health screenings, and mental health care—especially for our youth—to fully understand the fire’s lasting impact and to prevent the emergence of future health challenges.”

As climate-driven disasters become more frequent, the Maui experience offers a roadmap: pair long-term health monitoring with culturally grounded mental health and community-based support. The authors call for integrated strategies that link clinical care, social networks and local resilience initiatives.

MauiWES is supported by the National Institutes of Health, State of Hawaiʻi, Hawaiʻi Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund and Kaiser Permanente. This public impact research project is the result of an ongoing partnership among UHERO, which is housed in the UH Mānoa College of Social Sciences, JABSOM and UH Maui College.