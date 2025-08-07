Urgent utility work to impact traffic in Waikapū on Honoapiʻilani Highway 

Hawaiian Electric lineman. PC: Hawaiian Electric Co.

To maintain reliable service, Hawaiian Electric crews will be replacing a utility pole using bucket trucks on Honoapi‘ilani Highway between Olo Place and Golf Course Road (around mile marker 3 and 4) in the Waikapū area today, Thursday, Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The work involves installation of new electrical infrastructure and will impact area traffic during this time. No service interruptions are planned for this work.

For the safety of the public and crews, the work requires the closure of the mauka (mountain side) lane of Honoapi‘ilani Highway heading west.

Safety signs, arrow boards and traffic cones will mark the work area and guide motorists through the altered lanes. Flagmen will provide onsite traffic control.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Motorists should drive with caution when approaching and passing the work zone as well as plan for anticipated traffic delays in this immediate area.