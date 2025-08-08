Coastal flooding forces partial closure of South Kīhei Road in southbound direction

DPW photos of undermined South Kīhei Road. PC: courtesy DPW / County of Maui

Coastal flooding undermined a portion of South Kīhei Road, forcing the southbound lane to close between Uwapo and Ohukai on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. The northbound lane remained open at last report.

The County of Maui Department of Public Works advises motorists heading into Kīhei on South Kīhei Road to follow detour signs via Kenolio Road.

The partial closure is expected to last through next week while repairs are made. The makai shoulder of the roadway has experienced undermining from heavy surf and high tides in the area south of the pier.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Also, Kīhei motorists are advised to use caution when crossing Waiakoa Bridge on South Kīhei Road between North Kīhei and Uwapo roads due to flooding on the roadway.

National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a coastal flood statement in effect through Sunday night for low-lying coastal areas throughout the state. A NWS High Surf Advisory is also in effect for all south-facing shores through 6 a.m. Monday.

DPW photos of undermined South Kīhei Road. PC: courtesy DPW / County of Maui

For general information about DPW, visit www.mauicounty.gov/publicworks.