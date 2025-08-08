Hoʻokumu Hou program policies to be shared at online meeting Saturday, Aug. 9

Construction workers put up the frame of a home on Komo Mai Street in Lahaina in August 2024. File PC: Brian Perry

The County of Maui Office of Recovery will host an additional community information session online from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, to present finalized policies for the upcoming Hoʻokumu Hou housing programs.

Hoʻokumu Hou programs are open to individuals and families who meet eligibility requirements that include income limits and loss of property during the 2023 Maui wildfires.

The County will present information on the following programs that will launch on Aug. 11:

Single-Family Homeowner Reconstruction Program

Single-Family Homeowner Reimbursement Program

First-Time Homebuyer Opportunity Program

Hoʻokumu Hou Virtual Community Info Session

Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025

2 to 3:30 p.m.

Online via Zoom Webinar. Register here: https://bit.ly/45tJn6H

The virtual meeting will include a presentation of the finalized program policies, followed by a Q&A session. The Office of Recovery has been working closely with community organizations to design policies for the Hoʻokumu Hou housing programs that serve the best interests of Lahaina residents and the long-term future of the community.

The new information in the upcoming meeting will focus on these program guidelines and policies, specifically the terms designed to ensure that housing will remain available and affordable to local residents into the future.

For more information about CDBG-DR, visit www.mauirecovers.org/cdbgdr.