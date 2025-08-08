Maui’s housing market continued to reflect mixed trends across property types in July, according to the latest report from the Realtors Association of Maui (RAM). Single-family home sales rose modestly by 5.3% compared to July 2024, with the median sales price increasing 9.6% to $1,315,000. In contrast, condominium sales fell 20.9% year-over-year, with the median price dropping 15.5% to $675,000.
The analysis conducted by the Association using data collected from its Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system shows the following statistics:
Single-Family House Resales
|Number of Sales
|This Month Compared to 2024
|Median Sales Price*
|This Month Compared to 2024*
|July 2025
|60
|$1,315,000
|July2024
|57
|+5.3%
|$1,200,000
|+9.6%
Condominium Resales
|Number of Sales
|This Month Compared to 2024
|Median Sales Price*
|This Month Compared to 2024*
|July 2025
|53
|$675,000
|July2024
|67
|-20.9%
|$799,000
|-15.5%
*Median price means half the prices were above and half below the given price.
The number of new listings for single-family homes increased by 5.4%, while new condo listings decreased by 14.6% year-over-year. Homes and condos both saw a median of 159 days on market, indicating a slower pace of sales.
“We’re continuing to see Maui’s housing market adjust in real time—single-family prices remain strong, while condo sales are cooling,” said RAM President Lynette Pendergast. For buyers and sellers, it’s a reminder that timing, pricing, and property type all play an important role in today’s market landscape.
The public is encouraged to visit https://www.ramaui.com/ to see what’s happening in the Maui County housing market. Consumers have the ability to browse single-family home and condominium listings available for sale on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi, and to see a comprehensive list of Open Houses. Searches can be done by geographic location, residential type and/or price range, and RAM provides useful information about buying and selling real estate in Hawaiʻi.