Maui’s housing market continued to reflect mixed trends across property types in July, according to the latest report from the Realtors Association of Maui (RAM). Single-family home sales rose modestly by 5.3% compared to July 2024, with the median sales price increasing 9.6% to $1,315,000. In contrast, condominium sales fell 20.9% year-over-year, with the median price dropping 15.5% to $675,000.

The analysis conducted by the Association using data collected from its Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system shows the following statistics:



Single-Family House Resales

Number of Sales This Month Compared to 2024 Median Sales Price* This Month Compared to 2024* July 2025 60 $1,315,000 July2024 57 +5.3% $1,200,000 +9.6%

Condominium Resales

Number of Sales This Month Compared to 2024 Median Sales Price* This Month Compared to 2024* July 2025 53 $675,000 July2024 67 -20.9% $799,000 -15.5%

*Median price means half the prices were above and half below the given price.

The number of new listings for single-family homes increased by 5.4%, while new condo listings decreased by 14.6% year-over-year. Homes and condos both saw a median of 159 days on market, indicating a slower pace of sales.

“We’re continuing to see Maui’s housing market adjust in real time—single-family prices remain strong, while condo sales are cooling,” said RAM President Lynette Pendergast. For buyers and sellers, it’s a reminder that timing, pricing, and property type all play an important role in today’s market landscape.

The public is encouraged to visit https://www.ramaui.com/ to see what’s happening in the Maui County housing market. Consumers have the ability to browse single-family home and condominium listings available for sale on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi, and to see a comprehensive list of Open Houses. Searches can be done by geographic location, residential type and/or price range, and RAM provides useful information about buying and selling real estate in Hawaiʻi.